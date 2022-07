An insane TikTok blackout challenge has been responsible for the deaths of seven children, according to a horrific new report today …. TikTok is well known for video “challenges,” where one user will post a video and call on others to do the same thing. Most of these are benign – like dance moves – but some are less so. The so-called “blackout challenge,” incredibly, called on users to strangle themselves until they pass out.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO