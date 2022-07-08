ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Chowan sheriff: 4 arrested in Edenton woman's shooting death

By By Julian Eure Managing Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXOGp_0gZ6CSh900

Four people — two men and two women — have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Edenton woman last month.

Macendrick Amondez Smith of Tyner and Siete Tyhee Lee Baker of Ahoskie were arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of Lakita Morring on June 28, the Chowan Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday.

Brandi Lynn Miller and Grace Marie Carter, both of Gates County, were arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact, the release said.

Smith and Baker are being held at the Chowan Detention Center without bond. Miller and Carter were confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $25,000 secured bonds but released after posting bond, a jail official said.

The arrests follow an investigation conducted by both the Chowan Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to a Chowan Sheriff’s Office press release, the sheriff's office began receiving emergency calls shortly before midnight June 28 about a shooting incident on N.C. Highway 32, just north of Greenhall Road.

When law enforcement arrived, deputies found Morring, 40, in a vehicle parked in the roadway, Chief Deputy John R. McArthur said. She had been shot.

McArthur declined to say how many times Morring had been shot, citing the ongoing investigation. He also declined to describe the kind of vehicle or say if anyone else was in it with her. He did confirm that Morring was the lone gunshot victim in the incident.

Morring was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton where she died from her injuries, McArthur said.

McArthur said Morring, who was killed just days shy of her 41st birthday, “stayed at an address” near where the car was found but investigators don’t know if that was her address.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Hill, NC
City
Edenton, NC
City
Ahoskie, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO seeks information on cash register theft

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering which occurred July 4 at Information Grocery located at the intersection Highway 158 and Thelma Road. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said the business’s cash register was stolen. Surveillance video revealed two individuals wearing camouflage pants, hats, and gloves...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Police ID Norfolk man killed at Ocean View gas station

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police ID Norfolk man killed at Ocean View gas station. Man accused of murdering Southampton woman pleads …. Coast Guard aids in water rescue on Shore Dr in Virginia …. Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns this summer. 3rd victim in January triple shooting in...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Woman dies following January 2022 shooting that left 2 men dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman died following a triple shooting on Jerome Avenue in January that also left two men dead, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. According to police, the initial incident happened just before 11 p.m. on January 9, 2022. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim; when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Keith Winstead dead from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced to 7 years in fatal 2018 shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 8 years in the fatal shooting of another man back in 2018. During a court hearing Friday, Jermel M. Roscoe was sentenced to 10 years with 2 years suspended for manslaughter. He also received a 5-year supervised probation sentence which will begin upon his release.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

6 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Currituck County

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. - Six people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a multi-vehicle crash took place. On Saturday, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the 1800-block of Caratoke Highway for a reported multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash.
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
630
Followers
930
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy