UPDATE - As of early Sunday afternoon, Moody was still at large. The Coleman Police Department released the following information Saturday night. If you see Randy Lawrence Moody please contact the Coleman Police Department at 325-625-4114 option 1 or call 911. He was last seen around 3:00pm (Saturday) running between Tractor Supply and Dollar General wearing gray shirt and white camouflaged shorts. He is wanted out of Oklahoma and has more charges pending. If you see him do not try to approach him, contact us immediately. Please make sure your vehicles are locked and keys removed.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO