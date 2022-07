Alaskan summers are usually described as brief and mild. In the early summer of 2022, the word that stood out as most descriptive was “smoky.”. In a smoldering scene that was repeated several times in June and early July, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite observed smoke spreading throughout large portions of Alaska. On July 1, 2022, intense fires were located in the southern and interior regions of the state, but strong southeasterly winds pushed smoke into the far north as well.

