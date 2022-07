Dave Wright has been Activities Director for the Greene County Community School District since July 1. Unlike many new to a position, Wright is getting reacquainted with the area he grew up in around Scranton. He is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton graduate and talks about coming home. “I’ve been away from the area for about 25 years, so things are not exactly the same as they were when I was in the area full time.”

