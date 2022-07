Click here to read the full article. Retail is seeing an exodus of CEOs. Gap Inc. late Monday announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal would step down from her role in the company, just months after Nancy Green stepped down from her role as president and CEO of Old Navy. The sudden exit marked the latest in a string of recent departures in the chief executive role. In June, notable departures included Under Armour president and CEO Patrik Frisk, Bed Bath and Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and the RealReal founder and CEO Julie Wainwright. Altogether, 668 CEOs left their roles at U.S....

RETAIL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO