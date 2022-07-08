Ratings: Kelly Ripa's Generation Gap Premiere Leads Quiet Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, the premiere of ABC’s Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap quiz show delivered a very quiet Thursday’s largest audience — 3.6 million total viewers — while tying its lead-in, Press Your Luck, for the nightly demo win.

Opening ABC’s night, Press Your Luck‘s Season 3 premiere (3.4 mil/0.4) was nearly on par with its sophomore averages (3.2 mil/0.5).

Closing out ABC’s night, the debut of 20/20‘s sleep-inducing The Fatal Flaw true crime-meets-dollhouses series frittered away its family-friendly lead-in, retaining just 2 mil and a 0.2.

