ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ratings: Kelly Ripa's Generation Gap Premiere Leads Quiet Thursday

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrQ8K_0gZ6BP5B00

In the latest TV show ratings, the premiere of ABC’s Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap quiz show delivered a very quiet Thursday’s largest audience — 3.6 million total viewers — while tying its lead-in, Press Your Luck, for the nightly demo win.

Opening ABC’s night, Press Your Luck‘s Season 3 premiere (3.4 mil/0.4) was nearly on par with its sophomore averages (3.2 mil/0.5).

Closing out ABC’s night, the debut of 20/20‘s sleep-inducing The Fatal Flaw true crime-meets-dollhouses series frittered away its family-friendly lead-in, retaining just 2 mil and a 0.2.

Want scoop on any favorite TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”

Comments / 19

Peggy Perry
3d ago

Watched a little bit of it. Really wasn’t impressed. Give it a 2 star.

Reply(2)
11
Linda Kukor
3d ago

Watched Generaton Gap. Really disappointing. It needed something to move it along.

Reply
7
E Yvette Brown
3d ago

Show not so great. I thought it rather immature..just saying

Reply
11
Related
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

24's Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

Onetime 24 POTUS Gregory Itzin died on Friday, at the age of 74. Itzin, who had suffered a major heart attack back in 2015, died from complications that arose during an emergency surgery, EW reports. Jon Cassar, who was an executive producer and director on Fox’s 24, shared the sad...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ratings: Big Brother Wins Wednesday, The Challenge Improves on Love Island

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother opened Season 24 with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 12 and 27 percent from last summer’s premiere but still leading Wednesday on both counts. (Read recap.) Leading out of BB, The Challenge: USA debuted to 2.2 mil and a 0.4, up 18 percent in audience from Love Island‘s year-ago season opener on CBS and up 233 percent from The Challenge‘s comparable MTV premiere last summer. TVLine readers gave The Challenge: USA launch an average grade of “B.” Over on The CW, Mysteries Decoded...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Kelly Ripa
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Generation Gap’ On ABC, A Kelly Ripa-Hosted Game Show Where Kids And Seniors Answer Questions About Each Others’ Generations

If the idea behind the new game show Generation Gap looks familiar, it’s because Jimmy Kimmel did segments like this on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where seniors and kids try (and mostly fail) to answer questions about the other’s generation. Kimmel is one of the executive producers of this series; it’s taken 3 years for this show to go from a network pickup to actually hitting the air, which is a long time even with the pandemic factoring in. Was it worth the wait?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Detail of the ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

In October of 1988, Americans were introduced to the Conner family as ABC premiered their newest sitcom Roseanne. Running for 10 seasons, the tv show focused on the normal troubles of being a working-class family. Life, death, and finding the beauty in it all became common themes. Having dealt with some strong subject matter over the years, the sitcom came to an end in 1997. While it appeared the door had closed on the Connor family, in 2018, a spin-off series was created. Full of the same themes, The Connors sits at a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while the characters act the same, viewers noticed a drastic shift in one crucial aspect of the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Your Luck#Dvr#Abc#Mil 0#Inside Line
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos on IG: ‘Babe, You Have to Come Up with Something New’

Mark Consuelos will need to step up his Instagram game—especially when it comes to commenting on his wife's posts. In case you missed it, Kelly Ripa shared an IG pic of her husband in honor of Independence Day. Consuelos is looking right at the camera as he sits against the wall, while Ripa captures her own silhouette. She wrote, "Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
BET

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Slams The Talk Show's Series Finale

On June 17, The Wendy Williams Show officially ended after 13 seasons in syndication. Wendy Williams, who stepped away from the show due to health issues, was not included in the series finale, and Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband and a former producer of the talk show, is not happy. In...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Why NBC Saved ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and Why CBS Canceled It in the First Place

Forty-nine days after CBS surprisingly axed “Magnum P.I.,” NBC signed a lease agreement for Thomas Magnum’s shiny, red Ferrari. OK, so, the Comcast-owned broadcast network is actually getting the whole show under a two-year, 20-episode deal — but it’s a pretty cool car. NBC’s iteration...
NFL
TVLine

TVLine

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy