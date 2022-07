PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents can now take their children to the Pitt County Health Department to get the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The health department offers the Moderna vaccine, but it is only suitable for people at least 12 years old. Now, the department will have the Pfizer vaccine available for children between 6 months and 11 years of age. The second dose can only be given after a period of 21 days.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO