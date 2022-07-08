Photos: Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, assassinated at campaign event
By Times Photography Wire Services
Los Angeles Times
4 days ago
NARA, Japan — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who shot him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the world’s strictest gun-control laws.
The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.
The head of Nara Medical University’s emergency department, Hidetada Fukushima, said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery.
A suspect gunman was arrested at the scene and identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. Public broadcaster NHK reported that he said he wanted to kill Abe for reasons unrelated to politics.
NARA, Japan, July 9 (Reuters) - The man who killed Shinzo Abe believed the former Japanese leader was linked to a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin and spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police told local media on Saturday.
Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, was assassinated with a gun on the streets of Nara, Japan. The killing shocked the world and, especially, Japan—a country with strict gun laws and tight control over ammunition. It appears that the killer used a homemade gun to carry out the attack.
