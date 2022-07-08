ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, assassinated at campaign event

By Times Photography Wire Services
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnhNt_0gZ6Axvy00
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is attended after being shot and mortally wounded in Nara in western Japan on Friday. (Kyodo News)

NARA, Japan — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who shot him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned a nation with some of the world’s strictest gun-control laws.

The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.

The head of Nara Medical University’s emergency department, Hidetada Fukushima, said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery.

A suspect gunman was arrested at the scene and identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. Public broadcaster NHK reported that he said he wanted to kill Abe for reasons unrelated to politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVGmy_0gZ6Axvy00
People pray before a street memorial in Nara, Japan, for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot while speaking at a campaign event Friday. (Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqqR9_0gZ6Axvy00
Abe lies on the ground as others come to his aid after he was shot Friday in Nara, Japan. (Kyodo News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cq9uO_0gZ6Axvy00
Abe is wheeled on a stretcher into Nara Medical University Hospital after arriving on a helicopter. (Shohei Izumi / Yomiuri Shimbun )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRQU3_0gZ6Axvy00
Onlookers stand on the sidewalk as police and other emergency personnel work the scene at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan, after Abe was shot. (Jiji Press / AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaxAp_0gZ6Axvy00
A security officer grabs suspect Tetsuya Yamagami, holding a homemade weapon, after Abe was shot. (Nara Shimbun/Kyodo News )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1442X8_0gZ6Axvy00
Yamagami is taken to the ground by a security officer after Friday’s shooting in Nara, Japan. (Katsuhiko Hirano / Yomiuri Shimbun)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44volh_0gZ6Axvy00
A woman wipes away tears Friday night in front of a makeshift memorial at the site where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier. (Philip Fong / AFP )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Vxs4_0gZ6Axvy00
A man prays at the street memorial to Shinzo Abe in Nara, Japan. (Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWYUR_0gZ6Axvy00
In 2018, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, joins other Group of 7 leaders surrounding former President Trump during a summit in Charlevoix, Canada. ( Jesco Denze / EPA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fDsJ_0gZ6Axvy00
In 2019, during the annual convention of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, Shinzo Abe, center, raises his fist in a display of unity with party officials Katsunobu Kato, left, and Toshihiro Nikai. (Bloomberg )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngI1q_0gZ6Axvy00
In 2007, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews the honor guard during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo. (Bloomberg )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNYPI_0gZ6Axvy00
In 2019, Abe walks with Pope Francis after the pope’s arrival at the prime minister’s residence in Tokyo. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egL9c_0gZ6Axvy00
In 2016, President Obama looks on as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe places a wreath in front of the cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. (Bloomberg)
Denise Murkey
3d ago

I think this Is disrespectful to show the pictures of him shot on the ground...its simply wrong

Islandgrl
3d ago

Absolutely shocking picture poor soul 😔🙏 wth is wrong with this world, can't we all just be happy ❤️

David Sherman
3d ago

Since when do we put up these kind of photos...just unsensitive

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Minister Of Japan#Old Abe#Nara#Japanese#Nara Medical University
