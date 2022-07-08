ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies offer reward for tips leading to Laurens Co. homicide

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago
Tyrin Pulley (Source: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest for homicide on July 5th.

We previously reported that a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin Pulley, 37, of Laurens.

Investigators said they have been following up on leads and working on many aspects of this case, but also need the public’s help.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call Investigator Pittman at (864) 984-4967 or Crimestoppers at (864) 68-CRIME.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips.

