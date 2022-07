Despite its shortcomings, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is the best smart display for families or multiple roommates. Its bulletin-board format helps everyone in the household to coordinate schedules, leave messages, and drop in from other Amazon Echo devices. When wall-mounted, it further takes on the family center feel where someone can quickly add a sticky note letting others know where they have gone or as a reminder to the family of something that needs to be done.

AMAZON ・ 3 HOURS AGO