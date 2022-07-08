Before and after: EF2 Goshen tornado leaves damage in its wake
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The EF2 tornado that hit Goshen this week left significant damage in its wake. While only three people were injured in connection to the storm, more than 150 buildings were either destroyed or damaged in some way.
The tornado touched down just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, starting north of downtown Goshen and traveling southwest for 2.5 miles. At its peak, the tornado was 750 yards wide with wind speeds of 130 miles per hour.
The Goshen fire station was seriously damaged, and an entire building was leveled right next door to it off of State Route 28. Power was knocked out to thousands in the area, and 100 power poles need replacing before it can be turned back on for everyone.
Look below for before and after gifs that compare images of damage after the tornado with images from Google Maps before the tornado.
Goshen Road and OH-28 from above
Goshen Road street view
Goshen Road from above
Goshen Fire Department from above
Private drive off Goshen Road
Near OH-138 and OH-28 junction
Home along Goshen Road
