Before and after: EF2 Goshen tornado leaves damage in its wake

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The EF2 tornado that hit Goshen this week left significant damage in its wake. While only three people were injured in connection to the storm, more than 150 buildings were either destroyed or damaged in some way.

The tornado touched down just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, starting north of downtown Goshen and traveling southwest for 2.5 miles. At its peak, the tornado was 750 yards wide with wind speeds of 130 miles per hour.

The Goshen fire station was seriously damaged, and an entire building was leveled right next door to it off of State Route 28. Power was knocked out to thousands in the area, and 100 power poles need replacing before it can be turned back on for everyone.

Look below for before and after gifs that compare images of damage after the tornado with images from Google Maps before the tornado.

Goshen Road and OH-28 from above

Before and after shows tornado damage around the intersection of Goshen Rd. and OH-28.

Goshen Road street view

Before and after shows tornado damage along Goshen Road.

Goshen Road from above

Before and After from above Wood Rd. shows homes damaged by tornado in Goshen.

Goshen Fire Department from above

Private drive off Goshen Road

Before and after shows trees down along a private drive off Goshen Road after tornado.

Near OH-138 and OH-28 junction

Before and after shows trees down outside a bank near the intersection of OH-132 and OH-28 after the Goshen tornado.

Home along Goshen Road