MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto community is trying to understand what turned one neighbor against another, leading to a murder-suicide that shut down an entire neighborhood Sunday night. “I knew Jesse for just over a year but it felt like I’ve known him my whole life,” said Tracy Burkhart, who lives in the area. Burkhart remembers his friend Michael “Jesse” Sullivan, 31, as a guy with a big heart. “He was all about his kids and loved his family a lot,” Burkhart said. “There wasn’t a day we spent together that he wasn’t talking about what he wanted to do with his kids.” He...

MODESTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO