Alpharetta, GA

Bolay’s Fresh Bold Kitchen to Open in Alpharetta This August

By Sarra Sedghi
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida-based healthy-ish chain Bolay’s Fresh Bold Kitchen is coming to Alpharetta this summer. According to a press release, the new location will open August 11. The fast-casual salad and bowl bar, created by Outback Steakhouse Co-Founder Tim Gannon and his son Chris, first opened in Wellington, Florida,...

atlanta.eater.com

thecitymenus.com

Yet Another Chicken Chain is Coming to PTC

Yet another chicken chain is coming to town! On the heels of news that Guthrie’s is opening, and with Super Chix having recently opened at the Avenue, Scoville Hot Chicken is now preparing to open at 2100 GA-54 in Peachtree City. The new chicken joint will open in place of Waffle House, which closed in 2020. The new location will be the eighth in the greater metro Atlanta area for the locally based chain.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
buckhead.com

2260 Peachtree Road, Unit C1

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where rentals are restricted). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Outback Steakhouse Co#Haynes Bridge Rd
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
The Center Square

Amtrak wants to make Atlanta a railroad hub

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need. Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an 'incredible person, coach, and father'

Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA

