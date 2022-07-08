The Best Solo Outdoors Trips to Take This Summer

Fran Golden is an award-winning cruise writer based in Cleveland. Fran Golden is an award-winning cruise writer who has sailed on more than 135 ocean and river ships. Her first cruise was as a toddler on the S.S. United States. Many years later she somewhat reluctantly accepted an assignment to write about a luxury cruise ship, found it nothing like what she expected and was hooked. She's the former travel editor of the Boston Herald, created USA Today's Experience Cruise and writes regularly about cruising for newspapers, magazines and websites. Fran's latest book is Frommer's EasyGuide to River Cruising (July 2016). After many years in Boston, her home is now land-locked Cleveland, with husband and fellow writer David Molyneaux.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO