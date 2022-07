Mel Tucker went to Michigan State with a lofty goal in mind; revolutionize Michigan State’s recruiting. Well, he already picked up eight 4-star commits in the 2023 class. Although, none more significant than 4-star commit Bai Jobe. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Defensive End picked MSU over Alabama and Oklahoma. According to the 247 Composite Ratings, Jobe is the nation’s No. 64 player overall and the ninth-best edge rusher. Certainly, Jobe’s commitment will start a domino effect of other top recruits wanting to join him in East Lansing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO