CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What a gorgeous day! Sunday turned out to be the pick of the weekend with pleasant weather all day. The afternoon hours became warm but tolerable with humidity levels only making it feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature. Plus the sunshine and dry weather really helps make it feel and look like summer at the pool and on the water. Tonight will remain pleasant but we could see some fog develop in low lying river valleys. Low 64.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO