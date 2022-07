(Jefferson County) A man from Fenton was taken to the hospital following a car crash on MO-30 in Jefferson County Monday morning. According to highway patrol, 78-year-old Allen Casey was driving southbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and drove through a green light at in intersection at Little Brennan Road. The driver of a Buick Lacrosse traveling west at the intersection drove through a red light and struck Casey’s vehicle. Casey received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by High Ridge Fire Protection District personnel. The driver of the Buick was not injured.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO