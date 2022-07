Atlantic, IA — A reminder for Cass County residents and others who utilize the services of Cass Health, in Atlantic: Thursday, July 14th will be a busy day at Cass Health as crews begin work on the Emergency Department entrance, Emergency Drive, and AMC Rapid Care. Emergency Drive will be closed through early fall for replacement and repairs. Cass Health Plant Operations Director Lee Wyman says “The driveway up to the building is in rough shape, and we’ve been doing what we can to patch it and keep it in service. During the last two years of construction, it has really suffered from construction traffic and heavy equipment. Now that we’re nearing the end of the project, it’s time to close it so that we can completely replace the drive.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO