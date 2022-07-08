Rockland City Hall begins new summer hours July 11

ROCKLAND — The Rockland City Clerk has announced the City seats that will be voted on during the November 8, 2022 Municipal Election. City Council: 2 seats (Glaser, Davis) 3-year terms. Signatures: 100-150 RSU #13 Board of Directors (3-year term): 2 seats (Avirett, Martz) Signatures: 100-150 RSU #13 Board...
CAMDEN — The conversation was frank and lengthy, but by the time the five members of the Camden Select Board finished discussing whether to contract with consultants to guide the town’s Megunticook River project forward, they had reached unanimous consensus. Voting yes, they approved the scope of work...
CAMDEN — The Camden Select Board will hold a workshop today, July 11, at 4 p.m. in the French Conference Room to discuss with Ransom Consulting, LLC, the recent Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives & Conceptual Remedial Action Plan (ABCA) Select Board meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Cable...
BELFAST — Local participatory arts nonprofit Belfast Flying Shoes recently received three grant awards. The gifts will support Belfast Flying Shoes and its community-building dance and music programs, as the Board prepares to launch the organization’s annual appeal. In April, Belfast Flying Shoes received $7,500 from a two-year...
BANGOR — Maine Veterans Project is at it again this summer with many events for military veterans and the public to join in on. President of Maine Veterans Project Doc Goodwin says the corn hole tournament held Saturday afternoon is one of the many events he will hold this summer for the public.
There is no shortage of suggestions on what to do with Wiscasset’s White’s Island, which probably means nothing will happen, at least not in the foreseeable future. I could have told you this was the way it was going to be. But let’s take a moment to look back and see how we got here and, who knows, maybe the community will come to some form of consensus.
In the early 2000s, Everett J. Prescott Inc. was looking for potential locations for its expansion. The company’s second-generation owner and president, Peter Prescott, learned the city was considering establishing a business park at a spot called Libby Hill, south of the downtown. Prescott agreed to buy the first...
(BDN) -- Sweetser will close its Bangor and Belfast group homes later this year. The nonprofit mental health care provider announced Friday morning it intends to stop providing adult developmental services in the two cities, saying the programs have been running at a loss for years. “This program is no...
A longtime Bangor attorney known for his work with municipalities in northern and Down East Maine has been appointed to serve as Penobscot County’s probate court judge for the rest of the year. Gov. Janet Mills appointed Edmond J. Bearor, 62, of Bangor to fulfill the unexpired term of...
Over the last few weeks, we have been talking a lot about how the old Damon's Beverage location in Augusta would be closing its doors to make the move to their brand new, much larger, building. Their last day in the old store will be Sunday, July 10th. The hope is that they will be able to open in the new location the last week of July.
A short-term lease in a portion of a well-kept Lewiston office building made it difficult to successfully market the property at a price acceptable to the seller. But when Chris Paszyc, a partner and broker at the Boulos Co., secured the state as a long-term tenant earlier this year, the asset became an investment-grade property of interest to a buyer who had a 1031 exchange requirement to fulfill.
Growing up in Portland, attorney James Bass never thought he’d end up in Augusta. Now he can’t imagine ever leaving. “If the ghost of Christmas future had come to me back when I was a junior at Deering High School and said that I would be living in Augusta, I would have thought I may have done something wrong,” says Bass, half of a two-person law firm and co-owner of Cushnoc Brewing Co.
If you have spent much time in Hallowell, there is a good chance that you have been by the Bodwell House Mansion at least a few times. The Mansard-style building, which dates back to the 1850s, kind of sticks out. And, considering the number of historic buildings in the town, that is saying something.
“It feels like we’re in a movie,” a friend said the other morning as we waited in line for a hot dog at the Strawberry Festival, one that Jimmy Stewart would have starred in, all good feelings, neighbor-greeting-neighbor, that kind of movie. And indeed, it did. Children everywhere,...
Born in Boothbay Harbor and raised in Edgecomb where she still resides, Newcastle Realty broker Anne Peaslee knows what a wonderful place Mid-coast Maine is. Whether it’s the great outdoors, superb eateries and shopping boutiques, or the supportive community members; Anne understands why people from all over the world choose to make Lincoln County their home. She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.
MONTVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- After Eric Dayan and his family returned home from a camping trip last weekend, the Montville arborist discovered his 2,000-pound wood chipper had been stolen. The theft of the $20,000 tool, which he purchased new three years ago and serves as an integral part of his...
MORRIL — Simmons and Daughters Sugar House served up more than maple syrup Saturday. The family decided to host a pig roast in order to serve up a whole lot of support for a Belfast student battling cancer. “Pete Lovejoy is a great athlete and he’s one of the...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sweetser is ending its adult developmental services in Bangor and Belfast. They’re one of the state’s biggest nonprofit mental health providers, serving 20-thousand clients. This will close their group homes by the end of the year. Sweetser’s new President & CEO Jayne Van Bramer...
More accolades have hit the press for a few of Maine's most popular spots. Popular lifestyle magazine, Country Living, released a list of very special destinations that has representatives all across the United States. In honor of it being Summer, the periodical published its 30 Best Island Getaways. These list includes two incredible islands right here in the Pine Tree State.
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
