Rebecca Farm gets National Spotlight

A grizzly bear that found its way from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem was killed by state bear managers after getting into human food. The 3-year-old female grizzly had gotten into trouble raiding chicken coops in the Whitefish area in 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens captured her and released her in the Puzzle Creek drainage near Marias Pass. It then traveled to the Silver Butte area south of Libby, roughly 60 air-miles to the west. A homeowner there reported it killed some chickens, prompting another capture and relocation about 10 miles away.

LIBBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO