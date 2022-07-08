ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Rebecca Farm gets National Spotlight

Flathead Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummers are always busy at Rebecca Farm, the nationally renowned horse farm and equestrian eventing venue just north of Kalispell. But this year might be one of the busiest ever as it prepares to host not one but two major events in July and August. From July 20 to...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

The Trego Pub Hosts Third Annual Backwoods Accordion Festival

Just south of Eureka tucked away a few miles off U.S. Highway 93, the Trego Pub and General Store provides live music three nights a week from several local musicians in the tight-knit Tobacco Valley, ranging in genres from country to Celtic music. Local Trego residents and musicians Kathi and...
TREGO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Industry
Kalispell, MT
Business
KPAX

Lincoln County Pride Festival celebrated for first time in Libby

LIBBY - Lincoln County held its first big Pride event on Saturday and people from all over Northwestern Montana came to enjoy the events and celebrate how far Pride has come. “It means that we're evolving and we're growing and you know, the darkness is starting to fade a little bit. And there's support for people out there and they can feel safe and loved," said Cody Taylor, Pride Festival participant.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Bigfork rodeo caps off another successful year

BIGFORK, Mont. — The Bigfork rodeo returned to Bigfork for the first time in three years, and for former professional bull rider and current judge Royd Doyle says there is no place he’d rather be. " I’m one of the few guys I know I’m a professional judge...
BIGFORK, MT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wandering grizzly killed near Libby

A grizzly bear that found its way from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem was killed by state bear managers after getting into human food. The 3-year-old female grizzly had gotten into trouble raiding chicken coops in the Whitefish area in 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens captured her and released her in the Puzzle Creek drainage near Marias Pass. It then traveled to the Silver Butte area south of Libby, roughly 60 air-miles to the west. A homeowner there reported it killed some chickens, prompting another capture and relocation about 10 miles away.
LIBBY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Broussard
Flathead Beacon

City Staff Advise Planning Board to Recommend Approval of River Highlands

Columbia Falls city staff have advised that the Planning and Zoning Commission recommend the city council approve a series of requests from a developer who wants to construct a mixture of single-family dwellings and apartment buildings on a 49-acre parcel east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2 that would be annexed into the city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KPAX

Historic airplanes have landed in Kalispell for the weekend

KALISPELL - A few pieces of World War II have landed in Kalispell for the weekend. The Commemorative Airforce Airbase Arizona brought the museum to Kalispell with a B-17 and a B-25 aircraft parked at Glacier International Airport. Tours of the inside of the aircraft are available as well as...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Slow Burn Records Holds Grand Opening

For Bernard Jones, Slow Burn Records is more than just a place to buy music; it’s a hub for artists, locals and visitors to gather and celebrate northwest Montana’s vibrant music scene. “As much as it’s about the vinyl records, it’s more about having a safe haven for...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#Equestrian#Horse#National Spotlight
Whitefish Pilot

Severe storm drops damaging hail across Flathead Valley

A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flathead; Lake The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Montana South central Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kings Point, or 8 miles north of Polson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woods Bay, Swan Lake, Bigfork, Kings Point, Finley Point and Rollins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell woman sentenced to 5 years for trafficking meth in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell woman was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley. Destinee Rayne Hardesty, 40, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Hardesty's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. The...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy