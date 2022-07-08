Vicksburg native wins Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition
By Ben Martin
Vicksburg Post
4 days ago
Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson won first prize in the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition on Saturday, June 25. His acoustic performance of his song “Down to the River” earned him the top spot. Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd, said the results...
Milton Green is not shy about the potential he sees in Madison Parish High School’s football program. “It’s a gold mine,” he said. Like a gold mine, though, it’s going to take some hard work and digging to strike it rich. The Jaguars are coming off...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
Gene Allen, a former football coach and local businessman who also helped start the Red Carpet Bowl, died Monday at his home in Vicksburg. He was 91. Allen was a key figure in the story of high school athletics in Vicksburg in the 1950s and 60s. He came to Vicksburg in 1953 to coach at Carr Central, first as an assistant and then as head coach.
(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool. The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911. Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
A truck striking a utility pole and knocking down wires in the Vicklan Street area is the cause of a widespread power outage affecting 1,200 customers on Monday afternoon. Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love said the wreck occurred about 12:18 p.m. on Monday. According to Entergy’s outages website, the...
Dr. Lamar McMillin’s career was medicine, but his passion was history, preservation and architecture. He restored the house he and his wife Carol lived in, the Mary Harwood House on Fort Hill Drive, and he was in the process of restoring the former Fleckstein-Coccaro grocery on Martin Luther King Boulevard, also known as Catherine’s Palace, at the time of his death in 2018.
A severe thunderstorm packing rain, lighting and straight-line winds passed through the Warren County area late Saturday night dropping trees, limbs and branches, providing a spectacular light show and knocking out power for some residents before leaving. The storm hit about midnight Saturday preceded by thunder, lightning bolts dancing across...
A South Dakota woman was taken into custody at a Kansas motel after she reportedly fled Mississippi with a 15-year-old juvenile. Emily Yeary, 24, was taken into custody after police in Galena, Kansas, executed a federal warrant at a local motel. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The president of an international ministry based in Jackson has passed away. His family said Dr. Paul Chinchen, president of African Bible Colleges on ABC, lived his father’s famous slogan, “Faith in Action, God in Motion,” by building a college in Malawi and expanding the campus.
The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
The Vicksburg Fire Department recently celebrated the 85th Annual Mississippi Firefighters and Fire Chiefs conference at the Vicksburg Convention Center in early June. According to Craig Danczyk, VFD Fire Chief, there were 557 people in attendance representing fire departments across the state of Mississippi, and many firefighters and fire chiefs were honored for their services to their respective communities.
Frances Brown Stuart, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to Heaven on July 8, 2022, at the age of 79. Frances was born in Tylertown, MS on January 11, 1943, to her parents Simon Lamar Brown and Elva Crain Brown. Frances graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS and earned a degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College. On July 3, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart Richard Stuart and they just celebrated their 57 year anniversary. She used her gift of teaching and love of children to teach 1st grade for many years in the Vicksburg-Warren School System. Frances loved her family and spent her life giving selflessly to her children and grandchildren. Frances was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a very giving person who always thought of others before herself. She had the unique ability to look at any person and see only the good in them.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Certain areas of Mississippi’s interstates will continue to be without street lights for the time being. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s because of copper wire theft. It’s an issue the agency describes as a Catch-22. On one hand, continuously replacing the...
Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
