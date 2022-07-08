Vicksburg native wins Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition

Frances Brown Stuart, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to Heaven on July 8, 2022, at the age of 79. Frances was born in Tylertown, MS on January 11, 1943, to her parents Simon Lamar Brown and Elva Crain Brown. Frances graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS and earned a degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College. On July 3, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart Richard Stuart and they just celebrated their 57 year anniversary. She used her gift of teaching and love of children to teach 1st grade for many years in the Vicksburg-Warren School System. Frances loved her family and spent her life giving selflessly to her children and grandchildren. Frances was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a very giving person who always thought of others before herself. She had the unique ability to look at any person and see only the good in them.

