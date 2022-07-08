UPDATE: Missing woman in Indiana Township has been found

--------------------------------------------------------------

A woman has gone missing Thursday night in Indiana Township.

84-year-old Nguyen Thi Be, had just arrived from Vietnam.

The Indiana Township Police Department are requesting any information to help find Nguyen.

She was last seen around the area of Shawnee Ridge Dr. in Indiana Township and is approximately 5-foot-tall weighing 100 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black suit and red flip flops as well as possibly carrying a black purse.

Anyone who has seen or has information on her is asked to call 9-1-1

