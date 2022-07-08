ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Bring on the corn dogs: Which Indiana county fairs are still on the calendar

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxkdH_0gZ67pMy00
A happy mother and son are riding on a carousel together, smiling and having fun at an amusement park. The boy holds two thumbs up.

INDIANAPOLIS — July is the height of county fair season in Indiana.

What other time of year can you chug a lemon shake-up, take a ride in a Ferris wheel, and tour a barn full of champion heifers, pigs, horses, goats, and more in the span of a single afternoon?

All of Indiana’s 92 counties host their own county fair, with most wrapping up before the granddaddy of them all, the Indiana State Fair (July 29 – August 21).

While around a fourth of the fairs have already come and gone, most are still on the calendar. The Vigo County Fair is coming up next week and there’s probably another one or two you can visit just a county or two away.

DeKalb County is the lone county that does its animal judging in July but its actual fair with all the decadent fair foods and rides in the fall. The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is from September 26 to October 1.

If you’re someone who goes to the Indiana State Fair to see some of the big-name performers like Pat Benatar or Travis Tritt, you may have just as good a time at a county fair.

Kane Brown and Lady A are both performing at the Porter County Fair, Girl Named Tom is performing at the Elkhart County Fair, and Michael Ray will take the stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

We’ve put together a map and list to help you find which county fairs you can still hit up this summer.

AdamsJuly 17 – 21

AllenJuly 26 – 31

BartholomewJune 24 – July 2

BentonJuly 13 – 17

BlackfordJuly 9 – 16

BooneJuly 16 – 22

BrownJuly 25 – 30

CarrollJuly 15 – 22

CassJuly 10 – 16

ClarkJuly 15 – 23

ClayJuly 16 – 22

ClintonJuly 9 – 16

CrawfordJuly 18 – 23

DaviessJune 21 – 25

DearbornJune 20 – 26

DecaturJuly 7 – 13

DekalbSeptember 26 – October 1

DelawareJuly 11 – 20

DuboisJuly 18 – 22

ElkhartJuly 22 – 30

FayetteJuly 30 – August 6

FloydJune 8 – 11

FountainJuly 8 – 14

FranklinJuly 11 – 16

FultonJuly 10 – 16

GibsonJuly 10 – 16

GrantJune 19 – 25

GreeneJuly 8 – 15

HamiltonJuly 14 – 18

HancockJune 17-24

HarrisonJune 11 – 16

HendricksJuly 17 -23

HenryJuly 9 – 15

HowardJuly 11 – 16

HuntingtonJuly 23 – 28

JacksonJuly 24 – 30

JasperJuly 23 – 30

JayJuly 9 – 16

JeffersonJuly 8 – 15

JenningsJune 13 – 17

JohnsonJuly 17 – 23

KnoxJuly 18 – 23

KosciuskoJuly 10 – 16

LaGrangeJuly 9 – 16

LakeAugust 5 – 14

LaPorteJuly 9 – 16

LawrenceJuly 9 – 16

MadisonJuly 17 – 23

MarionJune 24 – July 4

MarshallJuly 16 -22

MartinJuly 15 – 19

MiamiJune 18 – 24

MonroeJune 27 – July 3

MontgomeryJuly 15 – 21

MorganJuly 29 – August 6

NewtonJuly 9 – 16

NobleJuly 13 – 17

OhioJune 24 – July 1

OrangeJune 24 – July 1

OwenJuly 2 – 9

ParkeJuly 8 – 15

PerryJuly 8 – 10

PikeJuly 23 – 30

PorterJuly 21-30

PoseyJuly 18 – 23

PulaskiJune 25 – 30

PutnamJuly 22 – 29

RandolphJuly 15 -22

RipleyJuly 17 – 23

RushJune 25 – July 2

ScottJuly 3 – 9

ShelbyJune 13 – 19

SpencerJune 24 – 28

St. JosephJuly 1 – 9

StarkeJune 17 – July 2

SteubenJuly 15 – 21

SullivanJuly 16 – 23

SwitzerlandJuly 2 – 9

TippecanoeJuly 15 -23

TiptonJuly 12 – 16

UnionJuly 16 – 21

VanderburghJuly 25 – 30

VermillionJune 18 – 25

VigoJuly 9 – 16

WabashJuly 18 ‐ 23

WarrenJune 21 ‐ 25

WarrickJuly 18 – 23

WashingtonJune 20 – 25

WayneJune 18 – 25

WellsJuly 16 -21

WhiteJuly 15 – July 21

WhitleyJuly 15 – 21

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Indiana Microbrewers Festival set for July 23

After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

See More Than 20 New Food & Drink Items Available at the 2022 Indiana State Fair [Gallery]

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is almost here (July 29 thru August 21), and hopefully, you have begun planning your strategy, ensuring you get to experience everything you want to at this year’s fair. With so many things happening over so many days, you absolutely need to have a plan, taking into consideration all aspects of the fair - music, rides, games, exhibits, and perhaps the most important - FOOD.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
County
Vigo County, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Department of Education accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 for grant to support educator pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that applications are now open for the Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant. This grant is available for Indiana’s schools and community partners to support local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. “Like most...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Kane Brown
starvedrock.media

Special legislative session could cost Indiana $250,000

(The Center Square) – This month’s special legislative session, during which lawmakers will consider imposing additional restrictions on abortion in Indiana, could cost taxpayers $250,000 or more. Gov. Eric Holcomb had asked lawmakers to meet in June to approve a $1 billion taxpayer relief plan. Lawmakers set the...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Corn Dogs#Take A Ride#Free Fall#The Vigo County Fair#The Indiana State Fair
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Time to mask back up? COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts are calling out a warning as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S and right here in Indiana. More Indiana counties are entering the medium and high covid transmission categories, with most being diagnosed with a new sub-variant of covid. The spread is...
INDIANA STATE
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy