Bring on the corn dogs: Which Indiana county fairs are still on the calendar

INDIANAPOLIS — July is the height of county fair season in Indiana.

What other time of year can you chug a lemon shake-up, take a ride in a Ferris wheel, and tour a barn full of champion heifers, pigs, horses, goats, and more in the span of a single afternoon?

All of Indiana’s 92 counties host their own county fair, with most wrapping up before the granddaddy of them all, the Indiana State Fair (July 29 – August 21).

While around a fourth of the fairs have already come and gone, most are still on the calendar. The Vigo County Fair is coming up next week and there’s probably another one or two you can visit just a county or two away.

DeKalb County is the lone county that does its animal judging in July but its actual fair with all the decadent fair foods and rides in the fall. The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is from September 26 to October 1.

If you’re someone who goes to the Indiana State Fair to see some of the big-name performers like Pat Benatar or Travis Tritt, you may have just as good a time at a county fair.

Kane Brown and Lady A are both performing at the Porter County Fair, Girl Named Tom is performing at the Elkhart County Fair, and Michael Ray will take the stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

We’ve put together a map and list to help you find which county fairs you can still hit up this summer.

AdamsJuly 17 – 21

AllenJuly 26 – 31

BartholomewJune 24 – July 2

BentonJuly 13 – 17

BlackfordJuly 9 – 16

BooneJuly 16 – 22

BrownJuly 25 – 30

CarrollJuly 15 – 22

CassJuly 10 – 16

ClarkJuly 15 – 23

ClayJuly 16 – 22

ClintonJuly 9 – 16

CrawfordJuly 18 – 23

DaviessJune 21 – 25

DearbornJune 20 – 26

DecaturJuly 7 – 13

DekalbSeptember 26 – October 1

DelawareJuly 11 – 20

DuboisJuly 18 – 22

ElkhartJuly 22 – 30

FayetteJuly 30 – August 6

FloydJune 8 – 11

FountainJuly 8 – 14

FranklinJuly 11 – 16

FultonJuly 10 – 16

GibsonJuly 10 – 16

GrantJune 19 – 25

GreeneJuly 8 – 15

HamiltonJuly 14 – 18

HancockJune 17-24

HarrisonJune 11 – 16

HendricksJuly 17 -23

HenryJuly 9 – 15

HowardJuly 11 – 16

HuntingtonJuly 23 – 28

JacksonJuly 24 – 30

JasperJuly 23 – 30

JayJuly 9 – 16

JeffersonJuly 8 – 15

JenningsJune 13 – 17

JohnsonJuly 17 – 23

KnoxJuly 18 – 23

KosciuskoJuly 10 – 16

LaGrangeJuly 9 – 16

LakeAugust 5 – 14

LaPorteJuly 9 – 16

LawrenceJuly 9 – 16

MadisonJuly 17 – 23

MarionJune 24 – July 4

MarshallJuly 16 -22

MartinJuly 15 – 19

MiamiJune 18 – 24

MonroeJune 27 – July 3

MontgomeryJuly 15 – 21

MorganJuly 29 – August 6

NewtonJuly 9 – 16

NobleJuly 13 – 17

OhioJune 24 – July 1

OrangeJune 24 – July 1

OwenJuly 2 – 9

ParkeJuly 8 – 15

PerryJuly 8 – 10

PikeJuly 23 – 30

PorterJuly 21-30

PoseyJuly 18 – 23

PulaskiJune 25 – 30

PutnamJuly 22 – 29

RandolphJuly 15 -22

RipleyJuly 17 – 23

RushJune 25 – July 2

ScottJuly 3 – 9

ShelbyJune 13 – 19

SpencerJune 24 – 28

St. JosephJuly 1 – 9

StarkeJune 17 – July 2

SteubenJuly 15 – 21

SullivanJuly 16 – 23

SwitzerlandJuly 2 – 9

TippecanoeJuly 15 -23

TiptonJuly 12 – 16

UnionJuly 16 – 21

VanderburghJuly 25 – 30

VermillionJune 18 – 25

VigoJuly 9 – 16

WabashJuly 18 ‐ 23

WarrenJune 21 ‐ 25

WarrickJuly 18 – 23

WashingtonJune 20 – 25

WayneJune 18 – 25

WellsJuly 16 -21

WhiteJuly 15 – July 21

WhitleyJuly 15 – 21