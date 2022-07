No one is hurt in a Sunday morning garage fire. The Springfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the 3900 block of Peoria Road a little before 2:40 Sunday morning for a report of an unattached garage on fire. The initial fire crew as well as Springfield police were able to get those inside the house out to safety. While the home sustained minor damage to the siding, the garage itself is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO