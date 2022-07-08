ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley

By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 24th annual Wake the Snake event is back in Burley this weekend. Competitors will put on a show wakeboarding on the Snake River by...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Twin Falls Farmer’s Market going strong for over 40 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over forty years, local vendors have been gathering in Twin Falls for the weekly farmer’s market and while the location has changed, the market’s character has not. For the past three years, the market has been in the Magic Valley Mall...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burley, ID
Sports
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

Twin Falls celebrates law enforcement at annual event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event. The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Crews respond to playground fire in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire Department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon. Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to five pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Covey said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Burley High School introduces new girl’s basketball coach

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A changing of the guard is underway within the Burley High School Basketball program as head coaches Mac Stannard and Amber Whiting have left the program. Last week, we introduced you to the new boys’ head coach Brad Caresia. Filling arguably bigger shoes is the...
BURLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Teacher Calls it Quits Over School LGBTQ Policy

Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

52 weeks of preparedness: Emergency contacts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As discussed last week, having a contact list for friends and family is important. However, it’s arguably more important to have a contact list for officials people to contact in case of emergencies readily available. E.M.A. officials recommend having not only first responders...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
kmvt

Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BUHL, ID
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy