“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley

Montana, Utah, Idaho... Carly Pearce is making her way through all of our favorite states and concert spots as she travels with Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion for the Here and Now Tour — coming to BOISE July 27th!. Carly Pearce recently posted to her Instagram Stories about being...
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday’s Rock Creek Fire left a family in Hansen without housing when the fire burned everything they had. Now, the community is rallying around them. Hansen School District took to Facebook Saturday night to announce a donation drive to support the family in need...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over forty years, local vendors have been gathering in Twin Falls for the weekly farmer’s market and while the location has changed, the market’s character has not. For the past three years, the market has been in the Magic Valley Mall...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event. The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District works to prevent mosquitoes in the county, and one of the ways they do that is with a tiny fish called a bluegill. “We’re catching bluegill fish to stock in ponds across Twin Falls County in order...
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On this hot day there was another fire in the Magic Valley. The Gooding Fire Department responded to an incident at East Park Saturday afternoon. Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said the fire destroyed about four to five pieces of playground equipment, and it is believed to be arson, or maybe accidental arson. Covey said they are investigating the incident, and there have been no other recent incidents of arson in the area.
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A changing of the guard is underway within the Burley High School Basketball program as head coaches Mac Stannard and Amber Whiting have left the program. Last week, we introduced you to the new boys’ head coach Brad Caresia. Filling arguably bigger shoes is the...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As gas prices remain sky-high, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an increase in fuel thefts, and is offering tips to avoid becoming a victim. 1. They say locking your gas cap is essential, as this is the first line...
Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As discussed last week, having a contact list for friends and family is important. However, it’s arguably more important to have a contact list for officials people to contact in case of emergencies readily available. E.M.A. officials recommend having not only first responders...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
