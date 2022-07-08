City of Elmira surveying residents on how to spend $1.1 million in homeless aid

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira has published a survey asking residents the best way to spend over $1.1 million received in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help the local homeless and at-risk population.

The announcement of the survey was made on the City’s Facebook page yesterday, June 7, 2022. In April of 2021, it was announced that the city had received $1,118,725 in ARP funds.

A link to the anonymous survey is available by clicking/tapping here.

According to the survey, qualifying populations are defined as the following:

Homeless Population – Lacking a fixed, regular nighttime residence At-Risk of Homeless – At an annual income below 30% of the Area Median Income and lacking resources Populations who are fleeing, attempting to flee domestic violence – dating violence, stalking, human trafficking, and sexual assault (do not need to be homeless to receive services) Other Population – Families/individuals requiring services or housing assistance to prevent homelessness, specifically those who were previously qualified as homeless and/or are currently housed for temporary or emergency assistance, and need additional assistance to void returning to homelessness.

Some of the questions asked by the survey include if certain populations should be prioritized for service including single adults, families, veterans, youth under 18, victims of domestic violence, or any member of these groups that qualify.

Anybody taking the survey is also asked to rank several different topics in order of importance, including projects for homelessness, programs to keep people in permanent housing, and what type of physical shelter would be the best fit for Elmira.

A public meeting regarding the topic will be held at the Steele Memorial Library on July 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In early June, it was announced that the homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of assistance. A notice posted on the building by the Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler says that the County and Catholic Churches are collectively looking for a new shelter to be approved by the end of the year.