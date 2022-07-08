ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

City of Elmira surveying residents on how to spend $1.1 million in homeless aid

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TItOx_0gZ66RPr00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira has published a survey asking residents the best way to spend over $1.1 million received in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help the local homeless and at-risk population.

The announcement of the survey was made on the City’s Facebook page yesterday, June 7, 2022. In April of 2021, it was announced that the city had received $1,118,725 in ARP funds.

A link to the anonymous survey is available by clicking/tapping here.

According to the survey, qualifying populations are defined as the following:

  1. Homeless Population – Lacking a fixed, regular nighttime residence
  2. At-Risk of Homeless – At an annual income below 30% of the Area Median Income and lacking resources
  3. Populations who are fleeing, attempting to flee domestic violence – dating violence, stalking, human trafficking, and sexual assault (do not need to be homeless to receive services)
  4. Other Population – Families/individuals requiring services or housing assistance to prevent homelessness, specifically those who were previously qualified as homeless and/or are currently housed for temporary or emergency assistance, and need additional assistance to void returning to homelessness.

Some of the questions asked by the survey include if certain populations should be prioritized for service including single adults, families, veterans, youth under 18, victims of domestic violence, or any member of these groups that qualify.

Anybody taking the survey is also asked to rank several different topics in order of importance, including projects for homelessness, programs to keep people in permanent housing, and what type of physical shelter would be the best fit for Elmira.

A public meeting regarding the topic will be held at the Steele Memorial Library on July 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In early June, it was announced that the homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of assistance. A notice posted on the building by the Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler says that the County and Catholic Churches are collectively looking for a new shelter to be approved by the end of the year.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Funds available to improve downtown Elmira businesses’ appearance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development and the City of Elmira are offering funds to improve Downtown businesses’ facades and signage. The application process is available through forms for both signage and facade improvements. Funding for both programs is supplied by the City of Elmira and administered through EDD. Up to $500 is available […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

No Time for Lyme: A message from the Tioga County Health Dept.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. “With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease,” said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Society
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Catholic Churches#Domestic Violence#Dating Violence#Housing Assistance#American#Arp
cortlandvoice.com

Woman arrested for ‘inaccurately representing’ household income

A City of Cortland woman was arrested this past Friday in connection to an investigation that involved falsified documents, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The investigation was conducted by the county sheriff’s office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS). According to the...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell to flush hydrants this week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — v The city will be flushing the hydrants in Hornellsville, Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell. The flushing will begin from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, July 10, through Saturday, July 16. Residents are encouraged to refrain from washing clothes during the flushing hours and to […]
HORNELL, NY
FL Radio Group

Group of Gorham Residents Call for Highway Superintendent’s Job Following Arrest

The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
GORHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Homeless
WNBF News Radio 1290

Open-Air Gym Opens in Johnson City

A free, open-air fitness facility is set to open in the Village of Johnson City. The Village, Town of Union, MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign are coordinating to officially open the Fitness Court at Floral Avenue Park July 12. . The facility is an outdoor fitness gym...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Downtown Development will host street painting festival

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Downtown Development is hosting their annual street painting festival Saturday, July 16th. The Elmira Street Painting Festival is an art-filled, family fun weekend celebrating creativity in the Twin Tiers. People can expect to see chalk creations come to life while being able to sample a variety of craft, local […]
ELMIRA, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

It’s A Wonderful Place: From Hawaii to Wellsboro

There are so many things to love about life in our small towns here in Tioga and Bradford counties. The people, however, are what truly make this place so wonderful. Come hear their stories of what brought them here, and why they’re proud to call this place home. Some have been here for generations, while others have recently moved to the area. No matter how long they’ve been here, each person has a unique story to tell with a special reason why they love it.
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

Lawrenceville residents sign petition for council president’s resignation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Tensions remain high in Lawrenceville Borough in regards to the council leadership, prompting the community of 600 to draft a petition demanding the resignation of multiple council members. In the July 5 monthly council meeting—which played out similarly to the June meeting, full of applause, anger, and calls for resignation—the community […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Crews respond to barn fire in Millerton

MILLERTON, PA. (WENY) -- Fire departments from across the area responded to a large fire in Tioga County Monday night. Calls of a structure fire on Main Street in Millerton came into WENY-TV's studios a little before 11:30 p.m. Crews blocked the street off as firefighters went to work to put out the barn fire.
MILLERTON, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy