Despite delay, Marlins top Salamanders

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins got back to their winning ways with a 7-5 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on Thursday.

Colton Becker opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and was followed by a Jase Felker two-run line-drive home run to push the lead to 3-0. Holly Springs answered back with three runs of its own to even the game in the bottom of the third inning.

It did not take the Marlins long to retake the lead. Becker delivered his second sacrifice fly of the night in the fourth inning to put the Fish ahead 4-3.

After the fifth inning, the game went into a lightning delay for approximately 35 minutes. Once play resumed, Ben Miller lit up the skies himself with a solo blast to left field, marking his third straight game with a home run.

The Fish extended their lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning thanks to an error by Holly Springs. Holly Springs tagged reliever Robbie Cowie for two runs in the bottom of the inning to trim the deficit to 7-5.

Trey Jernigan and Matt Hickey came on in the ninth to shut the door and preserve the victory.

Morehead City was slated to host the Wilmington Sharks, weather permitting, on Friday at 7 p.m. The Coastal Plain League All-Star is Sunday. Click here to see the rosters and more on the two coaches.

Wilson Tobs’ game with Tri-City Chili Peppers was canceled Thursday, according to the CPL website. The Tobs were slated to play at the Peninsula Pilots on Friday at 7 p.m.

