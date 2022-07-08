OCPD’s Wellness Dog Poses For Instagram Followers

NEAR AMBER, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon, about a mile south of Amber. They say a truck was heading west on County Road 1300, when the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing, and was then hit by the train.

GRADY COUNTY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO