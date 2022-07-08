OCPD’s Wellness Dog Poses For Instagram Followers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says the inmate who was beaten brain-dead by his cellmate has died. Shawn Michael Slavens, 46, died at 6:21 a.m. on July 11, 2022, just 15 days before his 47th birthday. His sister told KFOR he was considered brain dead...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — On July 10, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by both the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office to aid in a murder investigation that took place a day earlier. According to the Seminole and Pontotoc Sheriff's...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A birthday party in a pasture turned violent, leaving two people shot. According to the Oklahoma City police, between 50 and 75 people were outside in a field near Southeast 44th Street and Indian Meridian Road when someone started firing shots. Crews arrived to find one...
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near South Indian Meridian Rd. One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man was inside his apartment near Northwest 63rd Street and Lyrewood Lane when a bullet came through the wall and hit him in the leg. The man's apartment is located on the second floor, officials said.
The Oklahoma County Detention Center is investigating the eleventh inmate death in 2022. Shawn Slavens was found unconscious and breathing after an altercation with another inmate on June 25. Slavens was taken to a local hospital where he died on July 11. Slavens had been booked into the jail the...
AMBER, Okla. — The driver of a white semi truck is dead after a fatal collision with a train on Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The collision took place Monday afternoon near the town of Amber in Grady County. OHP said the driver, 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, failed...
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found at a lake in western Oklahoma. The Blaine County undersheriff told KOCO 5 that a boater found the man's body at Lake Canton. Officials identified the man as Paul Wayne Macklemore, 28. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it has arrested a 16-year-old and his mother in connection with the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma City man. Michael Hall’s body was found off of Highway 77, north of Wynnewood on April 10 in Garvin County. News 9 is not...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man who shot the person who was stealing his car over the Fourth of July weekend has been arrested for murder, putting Oklahoma’s “Stand Your Ground” laws to the test. The shooting happened off Southwest 59th Street and South Francis Avenue. Officers...
A metro woman accused of stabbing an 11-year-old child to death has been ordered to stand trial. Carina Romero was arrested in February in Southeast Oklahoma City. An affidavit said she was armed with a knife and told officers her husband had killed one of her children.
