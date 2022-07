Frank Ocean has shared unreleased music to celebrate 10 years since the release of his debut album, ‘Channel Orange’. The new music appeared in two episodes of Ocean’s Apple Music 1 show Blonded Radio, which aired on Sunday (July 10). The first episode, titled ‘Blonded Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’, features a conversation with psychologist and writer Dr. James Fadiman, in which the two talk about microdosing and psychedelics, backed by an instrumental score produced by Ocean.

