ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

West Springfield police conducting death investigation at Econo Lodge

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGEdc_0gZ65MHf00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield and State Police are conducting an investigation into an unattended death at a motel parking lot Friday.

Driver in Holyoke car crash has died

According to West Springfield Police, officers were originally called to the Econo Lodge on Elm Street for a report of two possible victims. Life saving measures were performed on one of the victims, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A statement from the West Springfield Police Department on Facebook reads: “This is an active investigation and crime scene, however the public is NOT in any danger at this time.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you any additional details as they become available on WWLP.com and on the 22News Mobile App.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that say early on the morning of July 3, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State Streets for a report of shots fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Ware police looking for Subaru Impreza with damage

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify the owner of a Subaru Impreza that was involved in an accident. According to the police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Gould Road and West Main Street which may have happened on Saturday morning, July 9th. The guardrail has extensive damage which police believe was caused by the Impreza since parts were left in that location. The vehicle may have either driven away or been towed.
WARE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwlp#Smartphone App#Econo Lodge#State Police#West Springfield Police#The Econo Lodge On#Wwlp Com#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Former Amherst man charged in 2019 death of four-month-old son

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Hampshire County man is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of his infant son. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos, also known as Angel Carattini-Rivera, was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges including manslaughter, assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, reckless endangerment of a childand assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14.
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

Northampton stabbing victim identified as Jana Abromowitz

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim that was found stabbed to death in a Northampton apartment has been identified. The homicide victim found Sunday stabbed to death has been identified as 21-year-old Jana M. Abromowitz, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Abromowitz was found dead in her kitchen at 11 Hatfield Street in Northampton by her friend Sunday, July 10th.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Isaac Villalobos, formerly of Amherst, indicted on manslaughter charges for death of 4-month-old son

Three years after a four-month-old boy died in Amherst from a lethal dose of adult sleep medication, his father was indicted on manslaughter and assault and battery charges. Isaac Villalobos, also known as Angel Carattini-Rivera, 35, was indicted in Hampshire Superior Court on Thursday following a three-year investigation into the boy’s death, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
AMHERST, MA
WTNH

1 killed, 2 injured in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Fairfield Avenue just before 1 a.m for the report of a serious crash involving a grey Ford Focus and black Nissan […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police investigate missing persons complaint for teen girl

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Department said it is investigating a missing person complaint for 14-year-old Yaritza Pedraza. Pedraza is described as a female who stands about 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
BRISTOL, CT
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Windsor Locks Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Manchester Crash

Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a wrong-way overnight crash killed a woman. The incident took place in Hartford County in Manchester around 11:43 p.m., Sunday, July 10 on Interstate 291. According to state police, Samantha Smith, age 31, of Windsor Locks, was driving the...
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

One taken to hospital after skydiving incident in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a skydiving incident in Orange Sunday night. According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, a skydiver at Jumptown Skydiving had an entanglement of his main and reserve parachutes just before 7 p.m. As a result, the skydiver made a...
ORANGE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy