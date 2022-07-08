ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

South Bay Greek Festival Returns July 15-17

By Bryan
discovering-la.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church hosts the annual South Bay Greek Festival from Fri Jul 15 – Sun July 17. The event began in 1964, and despite the COVID break is still going strong. The festival offers plenty of delicious Greek food made with love by hand...

www.discovering-la.com

