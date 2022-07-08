ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

New Eberhardt dean brings entrepreneurial mindset to business school

pacific.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Moses, newly appointed dean of the Eberhardt School of Business, sees himself as a builder. It’s a role he is excited to take at University of the Pacific, with plans being drawn up to expand on the school’s success. Moses took over as dean in June...

www.pacific.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Stanford Health Care-led group buys huge Pleasanton office park

PLEASANTON — A group affiliated with Stanford Health Care has bought a big office park in Pleasanton in a deal that could accommodate an expansion for the medical services titan. Hospital Committees for the Livermore Pleasanton Areas and Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare have bought the five-building Hacienda Lakes...
PLEASANTON, CA
ABC10

Enjoy cake this week and help a Sacramento organization continue its mission of helping the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — July 14 is Bastille Day and Sacramento Self-Help Housing is planning its annual 'Let Them Eat Cake' event on the same day. It's named after the French phrase often attributed to Marie Antionette, who according to legend, thoughtlessly replied: "Then let them eat cake" when told the poor in France "were so starved they didn't even have bread."
SACRAMENTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Isaiah Saucer’s Achievements Prove Something Good Can Come out of Richmond

From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
Stockton, CA
Business
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Stockton, CA
San Francisco, CA
Education
Courthouse News Service

America’s farm-to-fork capital is still struggling to lift up urban farmers

Sacramento touts itself as the farm-to-fork capital of the nation, yet still has food deserts and roadblocks for urban farmers — especially farmers of color. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Once the City of Trees with more trees per capita than anywhere in the U.S. — a name that goes back to the 1850s — Sacramento regularly competed with Paris for the top slot in the world. Yet in 2012, Sacramento was recognized as “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital,” a branding campaign aimed at uplifting regional farming and aiding culinary tourism. The name made it into the larger community consciousness in 2017, when it was plastered on the local landmark water tower — erasing the previous “City of Trees” signage and shocking many residents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin boosted with millions from American Rescue Plan Act funds

ARPA Programs Approved to Support Businesses, Students, Nonprofits. Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has committed more $2.85 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for community support programs to assist Rocklin residents, businesses and non-profits in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 28, the Rocklin City Council...
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Moses
Person
Stephen King
Mountain Democrat

Homeless man cleaning up El Dorado Hills

“I walk here every day,” said Barry Gordon as he raked leaves outside the El Dorado Hills Post Office on a sultry Saturday morning. An unassuming, quiet fellow, the 71 year old has taken it upon himself to clean up various areas around the El Dorado Hills community, including the post office grounds. “Anything in front of me when I walk, if it’s trash I pick it up.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings?

(KTXL) — In the mid-1800’s the Gold Rush caused a rush of people to migrate to what is now known as the Sacramento area, this influx of people created new buildings that are still standing to this day. Sacramento. According to the Old Sacramento Waterfront Facebook page, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Downtown Sacramento businesses struggling to stay afloat despite strong economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in 20 years, thegreater Sacramento region's economy recovered faster than the state of California, falling second only to Riverside. New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the greater Sacramento region has recovered all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic – but there's another issue affecting some downtown business owners. While 'WANTED' signs are posted outside restaurants, the issue isn't fewer applicants, but instead it's keeping the ones they have and being able to pay them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business School#Entrepreneurial Mindset#University Of The Pacific#The School Of Management
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Groveland, Tracy on list of California ZIP codes where home values have soared

The housing market in California is lately starting to cool off but for many places, home prices are still high. The San Francisco Chronicle analyzed data over the past year and found that two locations, one in San Joaquin County and the other in Tuolumne County, ranked on a list of California ZIP codes with the highest home value growth.
TRACY, CA
Silicon Valley

Staffing issues shutter NorthBay Urgent Care in Vacaville

NorthBay Health announced Friday that its Urgent Care facility in Vacaville is temporarily closed due to staffing issues. NorthBay Urgent Care in Fairfield, at 1320 Travis Blvd., Suite C, is open but very busy. Appointments are strongly recommended and can be scheduled by visiting: https://www.northbay.org/services/urgent-care/index.cfm.
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy