Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates are announcing the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against bail practices in Detroit, where hundreds of defendants are jailed for no other reason than their inability to afford court-imposed bail. The settlement stipulates that judges in the state’s 36th District Court identify a specific reason why cash bail is needed and that judges assume defendants are unable to pay even small bail amounts if they live in poverty. Advocates and court officials said the agreement, to be announced Tuesday, is a model for bail reform across Michigan and the nation, even as states and jurisdictions have rolled back progressive policies in response to the pandemic-era uptick in crime.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO