ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 10-16

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 10-16. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Warm Springs police searching for missing man

Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. Edward Bock, 39, was seen in Bend on July 4 and reported in the Tetherow Crossing area northeast of Redmond on July 6 at around 2:00 p.m. His car was found near Trout Lake...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Traffic
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
La Pine, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch your speed: Extra traffic patrols in Central Oregon next week

The video above is from last month during a ride-along with Bend PD on its speed patrols on the Bend Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man tracks down Zone 4 prize in Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt

BottleDrop Centers announced on Sunday that the Zone 4 bottle in the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt has been found. Bend man Shane Chatham took the prize, which he discovered in Bend’s Hollinshead Park in a wagon wheel near an old shed. When the final clue dropped Sunday morning, Chatham...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Camp Fire C. Oregon puts out urgent call for Tumalo Day Camp volunteer counselors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Tumalo Day Camp, an outdoor youth program, is actively ramping up efforts to recruit volunteer counselors for its third summer session, August 22-26. The camp, which for 33 summers has been offered by Camp Fire Central Oregon at beautiful Tumalo State Park in Tumalo, is unique in that it has always recruited volunteers, as opposed to paid staff.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#The Week Of#Urban Construction#S Century Drive
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (July 7, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. The preliminary investigation...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

BPD Seeks Info On Hit And Run

BEND, OR -- Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, July 3. At approximately 3:13 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in front of the Deschutes County Circuit Court on NW Bond Street in Bend.
BEND, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kbnd.com

Commercial Real Estate Market Remains Tough In Bend

BEND, OR -- While Central Oregon’s housing market remains tight, the commercial landscape is also making it difficult for businesses looking for a new home. Brian Fratzke, with Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, says July is usually a good time to buy, "For commercial leasing, it’s pretty slow. But, for commercial sales, it’s usually pretty good. So, I did a little research. We have ¼ the inventory for sale that we had a year ago." Fratzke tells KBND News, "We sold a lot of inventory in the last 12 months. Maybe volumes that we haven’t seen before. We sold it to both owner/user, so that’s someone who needs to buy a building and move in, and investors. But, the second thing we saw is a whole bunch of people that own commercial real estate have said, ‘Why would I sell it now? I’m getting a 10% return on my money; that’s better than my other investments."
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Grand opening held for Bend Coffee and Books on NE Greenwood Avenue

Bend Coffee and Books held its grand opening Saturday afternoon. People gathered to eat hot dogs, enjoy live music, look at some books and of course, order some coffee. The band Shaggy Mains played soul, funk and blues. The coffee shop is connected to a church who plans to move to larger quarters.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Balloons Over Bend Brings Color to the Skies of Central Oregon

Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite — The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Midtown Yacht Club celebrates 2nd anniversary

Midtown Yacht Club in Bend celebrated its two-year anniversary with a festival of live music and more than 30 vendors. A hot dog eating contest, axe-throwing and an ocean-themed costume competition were also a part of the Sunday fun.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy