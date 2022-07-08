ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bungie Job Listing Teases the Future of Destiny

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Bungie job listing teases the future of Destiny. Now that Bungie is under PlayStation, many have wondered if the future of the IP is set to change. There's even been some speculation the studio could move on to something new. That said, a job listing out of Bungie for...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date revealed due to Skyrim

Due to the cult open-world action game Skyrim, we managed to find out the release date of the expected The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. The developers of the long-awaited continuation of the legendary The Elder Scrolls VI franchise do not want to share any details of the game and are not even in a hurry to name the release year, so the fans themselves are looking for at least some way to determine the approximate release window.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major GTA 4 Surprise in the Game

If a new GTA 6 rumor is accurate, there's a big GTA 4 surprise in the game, plus potentially an equally big surprise for GTA 5 fans. According to the leaker, two major characters -- one from each game -- are set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. One of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4 who is mentioned in GTA 5, but doesn't actually show up in the game. It's not 100 percent clear if this will change with the GTA 6 cameo.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Critical Role#Video Game#Ip#The Destiny Universe
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Gives Rebecca Cool New Makeover

Edens Zero's original series creator has given Rebecca Bluegarden a cool new makeover with some slick new art! Although it wasn't until a couple of years ago that his newest series finally made its official anime adaptation finally made its debut, series creator Hiro Mashima has been inching closer and closer to the original manga release's notable 200th chapter milestone. The Edens Zero crew are in the midst of their toughest fight in the series yet, and Rebecca and the others find themselves struggling more so than ever before. This means it's been kind of a while since the manga has been able to have its more wacky adventures.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Jobs
ComicBook

PS4 Exclusive Being Revived in September After Being Shut Down

A PS4 exclusive that was previously shut down is being revived this September. Some of the best games last console generation were PS4 exclusives, or at least were PS4 exclusives at release. Between games like God of War, Bloodborne, Persona 5, The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, and a few other games, PlayStation 4 had great exclusive after great exclusive. Not every PS4 exclusive replicated this success though. For example, The Tomorrow Children didn't, which is why it was quickly shut down after release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Explains Reason for PS5 Exclusivity

One of the producers behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has explained why the second installment in the ongoing Remake series will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. Back when Final Fantasy VII Remake first arrived in 2020, it was originally exclusive to PlayStation 4 before later coming to PC and PS5. And while those on Xbox have been wondering whether the series will also come to their platform of choice, it sounds like Square Enix is making these games exclusive to PS5 due to its hardware specs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Teaser Shows Off New Element

Genshin Impact developer miHoyo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, is set to release its Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," update tomorrow, July 13th. Despite the impending release of a big content update, an even bigger one that's on the horizon seems to be the one on most fans' minds. Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is set to release next, and with it comes an entirely new nation in the form of Sumeru and the element Dendro. The developer has started finally teasing what players can expect to find in a recent preview teaser of the upcoming area.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Developer Accidentally Leaks Surprise

The Hogwarts Legacy developer -- Avalanche Software -- has accidentally leaked a surprise that it was almost certainly saving for later. The upcoming Harry Potter game is one of the most anticipated games in the industry right now. A testament to this is the fact that it's the most-watched game trailer over on the official PlayStation YouTube channel of all time. Not only does the game look good, but it's attached to one of the biggest IP in the world, which is also an IP that hasn't had a good video game adaptation in quite some time, and never anything this ambitious. That said, it should come as no surprise that many Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users are desperate for more details to the point that even small reveals are exciting and making the rounds.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Has COD Fans Worried

This year's Call of Duty looks poised to be one of the biggest COD releases in years and that's not only because of Modern Warfare branding, but because it's a reboot of MW2, one of the most popular games of all time. In the face of this hype, a new report has some fairly good news about the game, yet it has COD fans worried because this good news is balanced with some bad news about the future of the series. The report comes the way of a reliable source who claims that Infinity Ward has cultivated a "planning-to-crunch-policy" during the development of the game. Typically, crunch leads to a better game but it burns out the team in the process. And this new report claims that's exactly what is happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Fable Gains New Narrative Lead

The upcoming Fable game from Playground Games has a new narrative lead working on it who's known for work on games like Control, Dishonored, and more. That new narrative lead is Anna Megill who announced the new job title on Friday in an updated Twitter bio next to some of the other highlighted games worked on previously. Fable still does not have a release date at this time, however, so it's still uncertain when, exactly, we'll see the writing efforts from Megill and others come to fruition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy