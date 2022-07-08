Astros' Jose Altuve: Extends hitting streak to six games

Howard (1-1) earned the win Monday over the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out one over five innings. Howard got through three innings without trouble, then allowed an RBI single to Seth Brown in the fourth and a solo home run to Sheldon Neuse in the fifth. The Athletics rallied late against the Rangers' bullpen, but Brett Martin closed it out to earn Howard his first win in five appearances this year. Howard allowed four runs in four innings in his previous start, so this was a marked improvement for the right-hander. He still has an 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings, but with Dane Dunning (ankle) landing on the injured list, Howard should get an extended look in the rotation. He's lined up for a weekend home start versus the Mariners.
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics. Calhoun got the start at DH in the Rangers' first game after Mitch Garver (forearm) underwent surgery. Garver, who was added to the 60-day injured list, will miss the rest of the season, which opens up DH for a rotation of players, including Calhoun and fellow lefty hitter Brad Miller.
Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo since Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, let an inherited runner score a game-winning run, before being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta. Before moving back to the bench for the first two games of the series in Atlanta, Robles had made nine consecutive starts in the outfield while going 5-for-23 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI. He benefited in part from Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz missing time during that nine-game stretch with an injury and an illness, respectively, but with both sluggers back to full strength, Robles looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role. He will enter the starting nine for the series finale, however, with Lane Thomas getting the day off.
Branham finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Rockets with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and five turnovers in 28 minutes. Branham contributed to an overall sloppy effort by San Antonio (25 turnovers as a team), but he finished...
The Mariners reinstated Winker on Monday after he completed his six-game suspension. One of three Mariners players handed a suspension for his role in a June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels, Winker was initially handed a seven-game ban before it was reduced to six following an appeal. He ended up missing the entirety of the Mariners' six-game slate last week, but he should be ready to reclaim an everyday role in left field or at designated hitter in the final week before the All-Star break.
Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
The field for the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is taking shape, and the event will have plenty of star power. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., and St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols all committed to the July 18 event on Monday. Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber joined the field Tuesday with an Instagram announcement.
Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Miller had started in five of the past six games, but he'll likely shift into more of a part-time role moving forward with Josh Naylor (back) making his return to the lineup. The righty-hitting Miller should play regularly at first base, second base or designated hitter when the Guardians oppose left-handed starting pitchers, however.
McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
Daza will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. C.J. Cron's (wrist) absence from the starting nine for the second game in a row will open spots in the lineup for both Daza and Connor Joe, who gets the start at first base in Cron's stead. Assuming Cron is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Daza could be in line to displace Joe as a mainstay in the Colorado outfield against right-handed pitching. Daza, who already picked up a start against a right-hander in Friday's series opener in Arizona while Joe sat out, finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games after going 6-for-22 (.273 average) over the previous six contests.
