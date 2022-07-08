ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 19, sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Galesburg

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — A woman who led police on a high speed chase in May pleaded guilty to drug and possession Thursday in Knox County Circuit Court, according to a release provided by the Knox County State's Attorney.

Kira Wall, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The sentences will run at the same time. In the plea agreement, Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane, charges of armed violence, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding were dismissed.

At the sentencing hearing, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin described the incident that led to Wall’s arrest. On May 11, police received a tip that Wall was driving to Galesburg from Monmouth with a “bunch of methamphetamine” and a loaded handgun, Karlin said. Wall fled from Galesburg police officers when they attempted to stop her vehicle as she came into Knox County. She then took the officers on a high-speed chase driving in excess of 115 mph on US 34. For safety reasons, the officers backed off the pursuit. Minutes later, the officers discovered that Wall had wrecked her vehicle and was running through a cornfield. Wall was observed to throw a handgun and other bags as she was running. After she was arrested, law enforcement recovered a 9mm handgun containing six rounds of live ammunition and bags that contained nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. At the time of her arrest, Wall was on probation for charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in Henry and Rock Island Counties.

