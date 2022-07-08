'We were innocent': Kentucky town grapples with deaths of 3 police officers in shootout

Related
Kentucky man indicted on murder, other charges in killing of three police officers
A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
One dead after crash in Carter County, Kentucky
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash in Carter County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the person was killed in a single-vehicle accident at US 60 and Aden Rd., which is a few miles west of Grayson. The call came in at around 5:30 Monday...
Concrete truck crashes over guardrail in Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over the guardrail.
wymt.com
Donations piling in following shooting in Allen
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County law enforcement have received thousands of dollars along with supplies from many different sources after the tragic shooting in Allen. The Floyd County Community Foundation has been a big part of that effort, raising over $39,000 since the shooting. “It has just amazed me...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of killing Floyd Co. officers back in court
Lance Storz will appear in Floyd County District Court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Final officer laid to rest following Floyd Co. shooting
Friday's service was made pet friendly as people were encouraged to bring their dogs so they too could pay their respects to the fallen hero.
West Virginia State Police search for missing Mingo County woman
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. WVSP says that 32-year-old Brittany M. Horn, of Kermit, was last seen on June 13 at a home on the 1500 block of Jennings Creek Road in Kermit. They say she is reported to have left the […]
WSAZ
Fatal accident reported in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. A vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60, troopers report. First responders got the call around 5:30 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man indicted on 20 counts for Floyd Co. officer-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer. Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit […]
Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence. According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and […]
K-9 killed in Floyd County ambush laid to rest
Killed along with three officers in a shooting on June 30th, loyal companion, and K-9 Drago was remembered for his service Friday evening.
wymt.com
Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drug trafficker sentenced to 2 years for telephone ‘crack’ deal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Charleston man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO), including arranging illegal transactions over the telephone. Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, admitted in court that he organized a transaction...
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, of Charleston, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
wymt.com
Community says final goodbye to K9 Deputy Drago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A week of goodbyes came to a close Friday evening in Prestonsburg. Members of the community poured into the Mountain Arts Center Friday to say remember the fourth fallen hero who put it all on the line last week. People, police pups, and pets from all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Truck Stolen From Dealership
Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are currently looking for a stolen truck that was said to have been taken from a dealership last week. According to police, the Black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen from Affordable Automotive in Harold either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
West Virginia State Police looking for woman missing since June
The West Virginia State Police says they are looking for a woman that has been missing since June 13. WV state police say they received a missing person report on June 23, identified as Brittany M. Horn (Duff), age 32 of Kermit, West Virginia. Brittany was last seen on June...
WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]
I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
wymt.com
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Courier Journal
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journalhttp://courier-journal.com
Comments / 2