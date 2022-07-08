ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

'We were innocent': Kentucky town grapples with deaths of 3 police officers in shootout

By Eleanor McCrary, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Comments / 2

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man indicted on murder, other charges in killing of three police officers

A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Concrete truck crashes over guardrail in Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over the guardrail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Donations piling in following shooting in Allen

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County law enforcement have received thousands of dollars along with supplies from many different sources after the tragic shooting in Allen. The Floyd County Community Foundation has been a big part of that effort, raising over $39,000 since the shooting. “It has just amazed me...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Pikeville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WSAZ

Fatal accident reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. A vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60, troopers report. First responders got the call around 5:30 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Darren Lawson
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted on 20 counts for Floyd Co. officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer. Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence. According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police Dog#Violent Crime#American#Floyd County Sheriff#Prestonsburg Police Capt
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, of Charleston, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
CHARLESTON, WV
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Community says final goodbye to K9 Deputy Drago

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A week of goodbyes came to a close Friday evening in Prestonsburg. Members of the community poured into the Mountain Arts Center Friday to say remember the fourth fallen hero who put it all on the line last week. People, police pups, and pets from all...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Truck Stolen From Dealership

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are currently looking for a stolen truck that was said to have been taken from a dealership last week. According to police, the Black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen from Affordable Automotive in Harold either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WBKR

WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]

I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy