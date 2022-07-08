ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Adelanto parolee suspect arrested on multiple charges after stealing gun from a vehicle

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uourQ_0gZ63rHG00

An Adelanto man on parole was arrested on a variety of charges after stealing a gun from a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Robert Gilbertres Soliz, 26, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday. He is on parole and is being held without bail, sheriff’s officials reported.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 10300 block of Butte Street in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said a caller reported that a subject, later identified as Soliz, had entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked in his front yard and stole his gun from the center console.

Deputies received information during their investigation that the suspect was possibly driving an older model white sedan.

Minutes later, the sedan was seen driving near the victim’s residence and then leaving the location quickly.

At around noon the same day, Deputy A. Cole stopped a white Toyota sedan on Bellflower Road near Bartlett Road in Adelanto.

The driver of the vehicle, Soliz, was found in possession of the victim’s gun. Deputies also located additional stolen weapons and property from recent burglaries, according to authorities.

Soliz was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Soliz was booked at the HDDC for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property, and burglary.

Soliz is scheduled to appear on Friday in Victorville Superior Court and on July 15 before Post Release Community Supervision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy A. Cole at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Another in-custody death is reported at West Valley Detention Center; murder suspect is found unresponsive

Another in-custody death has been reported at West Valley Detention Center (WVDC), and an investigation regarding the cause of the inmate's death has been initiated. On July 9 at 4 a.m., deputies at the jail found Guadalupe Gonzales, a 33-year-old resident of San Bernardino, unresponsive on his bed, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on July 11.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested after they allegedly stole from two businesses and led deputies on a pursuit

Two Fontana men were arrested after they allegedly stole from two businesses and led deputies on a pursuit, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 10 at about 4:43 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 14600 block of Rancho Vista Drive in the unincorporated area of Fontana. Deputies arrived, found a white box truck leaving the area, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Jason Garcia, 39, initially yielded and then suddenly drove away from deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
FONTANA, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is assaulted by suspect who was trying to steal catalytic converter from man's vehicle

A man was assaulted by a suspect who was attempting to steal the catalytic converter from the man's vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 9 at about 10:37 a.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to a shopping center in the 27800 block of Greenspot Road in Highland following the report of an incident in the parking lot.
HIGHLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fontana Herald News

Large drug bust takes place in San Bernardino

A large drug bust took place in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post on July 11 by the San Bernardino Police Department. During an investigation into the transportation of large quantities of methamphetamine into the city of San Bernardino, narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found the driver to be unlicensed.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested a local man after hit and run vehicle collision along the 900 block of Armory Road early morning last Saturday with a person who later died.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department have arrested a local man after hit and run vehicle collision along the 900 block of Armory Road on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 with a person who later died. According to the Barstow Police...
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

Suspects sought in late night Corona home invasion robbery

A family in Corona was shaken up after their home was robbed by three men late Saturday night. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Joseph Canyon Trail and Hidden Springs Drive. Corona police confirmed that three men gained entry into the home and then demanded valuables. One of the […]
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Wounded at Convenience Store in Riverside; Suspect Sought

A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and wounded Monday during an apparent robbery. The crime occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Railsback said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Allegedly Caught Smuggling Fentanyl, Meth to Seek Bail Reduction

INDIO (CNS) – A 20-year-old man accused of hauling large quantities of. methamphetamine and fentanyl into Riverside County will ask a judge today. to consider lowering his bail so he can get out of jail. Joshua Lamar Chamberlain was arrested last month by U.S. Border Patrol. agents in Indio...
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Five persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on July 9

Five persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on July 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. The checkpoint was held in the northbound lanes of Citrus Avenue, north of Hawthorne Avenue. There were two DUI alcohol arrests and three warrant arrests during the event. A total of...
FONTANA, CA
ABC7

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to four separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was fatally shot during a […]
BREA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
CORONA, CA
KTLA

Robbers take $60K Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD

A man and woman were pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victims were returning to their car in the 1000 block of South Nogales Street when two men in black hoodies and gray sweatpants approached them, according to Sgt. Tinoco. Both the man and […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor, Sheriff's Department says

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died from injuries he suffered after he intentionally fell from the second floor of a housing segment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 4, deputies and medical staff at the jail provided medical aid to Frank Olivas, a 71-year-old...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy