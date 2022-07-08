Adelanto parolee suspect arrested on multiple charges after stealing gun from a vehicle

An Adelanto man on parole was arrested on a variety of charges after stealing a gun from a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Robert Gilbertres Soliz, 26, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday. He is on parole and is being held without bail, sheriff’s officials reported.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 10300 block of Butte Street in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said a caller reported that a subject, later identified as Soliz, had entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked in his front yard and stole his gun from the center console.

Deputies received information during their investigation that the suspect was possibly driving an older model white sedan.

Minutes later, the sedan was seen driving near the victim’s residence and then leaving the location quickly.

At around noon the same day, Deputy A. Cole stopped a white Toyota sedan on Bellflower Road near Bartlett Road in Adelanto.

The driver of the vehicle, Soliz, was found in possession of the victim’s gun. Deputies also located additional stolen weapons and property from recent burglaries, according to authorities.

Soliz was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Soliz was booked at the HDDC for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property, and burglary.

Soliz is scheduled to appear on Friday in Victorville Superior Court and on July 15 before Post Release Community Supervision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy A. Cole at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.