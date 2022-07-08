ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

Why aren't community leaders speaking up on SCOTUS decisions?

By The McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
I’m sure my opinion might not be too popular in the McDonough County area, however, someone has to say it. With the recent Supreme Court decisions that included Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (commonly called overturning Roe v. Wade) AND Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (referred to as Praying Coach sometimes), voting 6-3 in each decision, SCOTUS has begun quashing our rights.

Editor, in the event of these historical yet horrific decisions that seem to be an attempt to drag us back kicking and screaming to the 1950’s, where are our local leaders speaking out about this? Where is a statement from Mayor Michael Inman? Where is a statement from ANY of our City Council members, especially our FEMALE leaders? It doesn’t exist in print. Why? I believe it's because one is too afraid to speak out.

Well, I’ll tell you one person who wouldn’t have hesitated to speak out for our sisters had she been in office, and that is ME. Regardless of protected class we must speak out and say that the SCOTUS decisions are WRONG. I challenge the Mayor & City Council to make statements, although I bet they won’t.

Sincerely,

Kristen-Diane Pollock

Macomb

