Newport County, RI

30 Open Houses in Newport County this weekend

By Tyler Bernadyn
whatsupnewp.com
 4 days ago

Here are 29 open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Featured Listing Of The Week. 210 Purgatory Road, Middletown |...

whatsupnewp.com

whatsupnewp.com

Second Beach Parking lot getting repaved this fall

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JULY 12, 2022) – The Second Beach parking lot is getting repaved this fall. For a couple years, the town has wanted to resurface the large lot on Sachuest Point Road, but the work got pushed off due to other pressing priorities. However, as part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Driver’s Ed training now offered at CCRI’s Newport Campus

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is now offering driver’s ed training at the Newport County Campus, located at 1 John Chafee Blvd., in Newport. CCRI says in a press release that they are now offering the training in response to growing demand on Aquidneck Island. CCRI is...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 10

Good Morning, today is Sunday, July 10. 🌊 The Infosys Hall Of Fame Open for the Van Alen Cup gets underway today at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Today is a day for qualifying, gates open at 10 am and tennis begins at 11 am. More Info & Buy Tickets Here.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Robert L. Thorpe

Robert L. Thorpe, age 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Thorpe. Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Frederick and Dorothy (Johnson) Thorpe. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the school Athletic Hall of Fame. He recently retired after a successful career in manufacturing HR, most recently for Engaged2Excel. Bob was a lifelong sailor and sports enthusiast. He and Maureen enjoyed sailing out of Portsmouth and living at the water’s edge. Bob would always be the first one in and the last one swimming for the season. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his grandchildren. For years Bob enjoyed summer gatherings at his family’s Cape house. He was a fitness nut, working out at the YMCA during lunch breaks, lifting weights in the garage, swimming, or cycling. As a kidder, Bob often tried to find the humor in every situation, and often succeeded.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Charles Morgera

Mr. Charles Morgera, age 86, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 7, 2022. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Sylvester and Gertrude Morgera. Charles served honorably in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He deployed to the Asian Pacific theatre three times during the Vietnam War. Duty, Honor, Country was the code he lived by. He retired from the US Government after a 25-year career as a Civil Service Postal worker for the Naval Education and Training Center. He loved the beach, cookouts by his pool and playing Santa on Christmas Eve. His happiest days were spent surrounded by his family.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston

July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills. Cowsill was born Barbara Claire Russell in Cranston and married William “Bud” Cowsill in 1947. Bud got involved in the music business in the 1960’s and created The Cowsills, a family band, often cited as the model for the popular TV series “The Partridge Family.”
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Berdon, Darden embrace new challenges at 2022 Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex

Newport, R.I. — It might be easier to find the end of the internet than to exhaust all the possibilities for new experiences in sailing. While some people prefer to lock into one lane in the sport, others find that regularly switching things up brings the most enjoyment. Two veteran skippers employing the latter strategy will be among the nearly 100 entries competing in the 12th biennial Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex, which starts on Wednesday.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Photo Gallery: James Montgomery & All Stars Blues Band at King Park

James Montgomery and his All Stars Blues Band performed at King Park as part of the Waterfront Concert Series on Friday, July 8. The concert was presented by Friends of the Waterfront and made possible by the Isham Family Fund and the Newport Recreation Dept. What’sUpNewp reader Bill Peresta shares...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gulls blanked in Wakefield against Waves, 4-0

In yet another pitcher’s duel with Ocean State (14-15) the Gulls fell to their Rhode Island rivals in game four of the Pell Bridge Series, 4-0 Saturday night at Old Mountain Field. Collin Lowe started for Newport and was lights-out. The Bryant righty followed back-to-back scoreless outings with his...
NEWPORT, RI

