Bloomington, IN

Have time to help? Consider volunteering with BSO, as a jailroom classroom volunteer

By The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Fill the summer volunteer gap

Summer can be a scramble for many organizations that rely on Indiana University students for coverage of many of their shifts. Year-round community members and anyone who is here for the summer can bring some relief to nonprofits struggling to deliver their services by becoming a summertime volunteer. Volunteering during summer break is a huge help to these organizations who utilize volunteers to maintain their services year-round. You can volunteer for a short-term opportunity or make a longer commitment. Minimum age requirements vary. View more information and organizations that need your help at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/fillthegap.

Social media coordinator

Are you excited about using social media to promote a great cause? Do you know your way around Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube? If so, you're just who the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra is looking for. Join the BSO volunteer team to share exciting updates about concerts, educational outreach activities and more. The Marketing and Communications Committee is great at generating all sorts of publicity for the orchestra, but they need someone with the skill, enthusiasm and finesse to make these updates shine on social media. Share or gain experience with brand promotions, video editing and campaign scheduling. A commitment of 2-5 hours a week along with a monthly Zoom meeting is requested. Contact Donna Lafferty at bso.donna@gmail.com or 812-331-2320.

New Leaf, New Life jail classroom volunteers

New Leaf, New Life supports incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals who reside in and are soon returning home to Monroe County, Indiana. Applying the philosophy of therapeutic justice, they encourage personal growth and self-advocacy, supporting incarcerated individuals in their efforts to make a successful transition back into the community. Starting this fall, volunteers are invited to take the lead on in-person classes for folks who are incarcerated at the Monroe County Correctional Center. Volunteers will select a topic from a list of 12 available (or suggest your own) to develop a 60-minute class that will be offered to incarcerated individuals. Some topic examples include Organization 101, Communication Skills and Post-Release Planning. A commitment to lead at least 1-2 class sessions per 12 weeks is requested. Volunteers must be able to pass a jail background check in order to enter the jail and lead classes. View available topics and times on the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/JailVolunteers or contact Jordan McIntire with additional questions at JordanLMcIntire@gmail.com or 812-355-6842.

Community Wish List Spotlight

City of Bloomington Animal Care & Control (Animal Shelter)

The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, aka the Bloomington Animal Shelter, addresses and responds to all companion animal needs in the community through education, enforcement and support, in order to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect. Material donations may be dropped off in the yellow bin outside our front doors at any time. Please contact BACC at 812-349-3492 with any questions regarding donations (leave a message and someone will call you back).

Featured Wishes: Quality dog and cat food (canned) — This item is often their highest need — Spray Cheese, soft dog treats (Moist and Meaty, Pupperoni, Beggin Strips, etc.), bleach, paper towels, hand sanitizer, dish soap, dog, cat and rabbit toys, dog houses in good condition, plastic cat and dog crates, towels, blankets, sheets, rugs (used but clean OK) View their complete Wish List online at https://tinyurl.com/animal-shelter.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

