Brownwood, TX

Donald Hamlett

By Derrick Stuckly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away...

Adan ‘Adam’ Castaneda

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Terri Lynn Carruth

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
40 UNDER 40: Jarvis Green

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An unforeseen job opportunity presented itself and Jarvis Green has turned it into an online showcase highlighting the progress...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Cary Douglas Roberts

Cary Douglas Roberts, age 76, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
40 UNDER 40: Rachel Howell

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. One of the newest business owners in downtown Brownwood is thankful to have her storefront open after a delay...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Ruben Salazar

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July 15, at Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Camp Bowie Staff Honored with Quarterly First Responder Award

As a part of the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award was announced. Recognized was Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Gary “Grif” Griffin, 65, of Brownwood

Gary “Grif” Griffin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Dallas. Family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 8th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Jenkin Springs Cemetery. Gary...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood football state champions requested for photo shoot July 23

The Brownwood Lions Mothers Club is inviting members of the seven state championship football teams at Brownwood High School to be included in the 2022 football homecoming program. Those interested in being a part of the cover photo shoot for the homecoming program should meet at Gordon Wood Stadium at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Palo Pinto; Robertson; Somervell; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Court Records 7/8/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 1 through July 7:. Charles James Elliott Jr. and Brittani Sharell McCloud. Alex Lopez and Yadira Elizabeth...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Saturday Morning - Second Saturday in Santa Anna

Second Saturday is happening today in Santa Anna. Located at 3rd and Wallis, it runs from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm. They have canned goods, breads, plants, sweets, drinks, fashion, jewelry, arts and crafts and more. While you're out and about, Coleman's Farmer's Market will be underway at College and Commercial.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Brownwood police make two arrests for assault

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of recent arrests:. On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue E regarding a report of an assault. The caller on 911 stated that a female was assaulted by another female.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Elite Storage

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Elite Storage 325 on Thursday, July 7th. They are located at 3393 Highway 183 N in Early. Elite Storage 325 provides self-storage units to Brown County and the surrounding areas offering clean and ready to rent climate-controlled storage units as well as outdoor vehicle parking. Other convenient features include 24-hour access, boxes and supplies, contact-free move-ins, coded gate entry, and 24-hour digital video surveillance.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

