ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Readers are determined to keep their summer plans amid BA.5

By Zipporah Osei
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"I am NOT skipping a vacation again, and I am NOT going to lose another investment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqXtL_0gZ62wj600

Come rain, shine, or new COVID variants, Boston.com readers have planned a summer of fun — and they intend to keep it that way.

After nearly three years of pandemic living, we’ve all gotten used to adjusting our habits because of rising and falling COVID cases. We asked Boston.com readers if they were prepared to do the same this summer as new variants threaten to cause another COVID wave, and the majority of readers polled said variants BA.4 and BA.5 wouldn’t change their plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqA58_0gZ62wj600

Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told the Boston Globe that this will be a summer of “substantial infections” because of the new variants. Together, BA.4 and BA.5 are causing an outbreak of cases and hospitalizations.

Even those who have recently recovered from the virus are at risk of contracting these highly transmissible variants. As of July 7, the state reports ​​1,699 new cases and a positivity rate of 7.29%.

Still, after years of variants and subsequent waves, many Boston.com readers say they’re not letting the pandemic get in the way of their summer fun.

“With vaccines available to all and therapeutics available, as a family, we have accepted COVID-19 is not going anywhere and learned to live with it,” Darren from Brookline said. “We will not be canceling plans, rather the opposite, adding more trips to recapture the years lost and continue to make wonderful memories for my children.”

For some readers, it’s not COVID that has them hesitant about summer plans, but the cost of travel.

“Gas prices and inflation changed my plans, let’s be realistic here!” John from Shrewsbury said. “The virus, been there done that.”

After two summers of the pandemic impeding travel and gathering with loved ones, Kristine from Clinton said nothing is going to stop her from taking a vacation. In order to make sure it happens, she said she’ll be taking extra precautions.

“I am going on that vacation,” she said. “To ensure that I am changing my plans and activities ahead of time. In this two-week lead-up, I am curtailing activity with others, and I am masking up in stores and such. I do not want to get COVID ahead of time, especially as the window of time between testing positive and complete treatment time draws close. It’s literally so annoying to do that, but I am NOT skipping a vacation again, and I am NOT going to lose another investment.”

Eighty percent of the 364 people who responded to our poll said their summer trips will continue as scheduled. Below you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers about how the new variants will, or won’t, impact their summer.

Some entries may be edited for length and clarity.

Will the new variants (BA.4 and BA.5) impact your summer plans?

No, I’m not making any changes.

“I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, so in general, I’m planning on following my normal lifestyle. However, I will take extra precautions (such as masking) when necessary.” — Jeff W., Framingham

“It is not going away. You have to minimize risk to an acceptable level for yourself. Fully vaccinated and boosted twice. I know variants may break through, but I feel protected from serious illness.” — John D., Mansfield

“I’m not making any changes, except maybe wearing my mask more often at work. This is the third summer with COVID and nothing has changed.” — Hannah, Milford, N.H.

“I did my duty … I got vaxed 4x. I wore a mask when required. I’ve been living my life as I did before Covid for about a year now — crowded theaters, concerts, sporting events, bars, etc. and I haven’t gotten sick. Or if I have I didn’t know it. It’s time to live life.” — Rich C., Watertown

“Over time we have learned these variants, though more contagious, are less intense … We need to start coping. Plus, these White Claws won’t drink themselves at the beach.” — Vikki, Brookline

“We’ve already missed two summers. This year we’re heading out of MA and living life with the rest of the country. My kids only have so many years before they’re grown and gone, and we’re done wasting them.” — Susan, Lynn

Yes, I’ll adjust or cancel my plans based on case rates.

“My spouse has multiple immune disorders and getting COVID could kill her. I have to do whatever I reasonably can to protect her. I wish others were willing to follow extremely easy safety measures to keep people like my spouse safe too.” — JJ, Methuen

“I have worked hard to be COVID-free and wish to remain this way! I reside with a compromised elderly parent and cannot bring this virus into our home. Also, I like everyone else, have a responsibility NOT to be a vector of COVID-19. If your doctor’s office will not admit you into their office without a mask, why would you believe it was safe to go without one anywhere else?” — Lisa S.

“After avoiding Covid for 2+ years, I just got it. It’s not fun and I don’t want to get it again.” — Anonymous

“Only in the sense that I have not engaged in overseas travel since the pandemic. I am still not comfortable being on a plane or in a taxi — domestic flight or international — with a lot of strangers, each with their own COVID protocols.” — Brad, Portland, Maine

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
UPI News

Firefighters dive into Massachusetts river to recover lost diamond ring

July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts went diving in a river to recover a diamond ring dropped into the water by a visiting couple. The Cambridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a woman was visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge with her husband when her ring ended up in the Charles River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Brookline, MA
City
Watertown, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Methuen, MA
Boston, MA
Health
City
Framingham, MA
Boston

Nantucket’s iconic Veranda House inn destroyed in massive fire

The fire broke out Saturday morning, engulfing the historic bed and breakfast and spreading to nearby buildings. A massive fire ravaged Nantucket’s historic Veranda House Saturday, severely damaging the downtown bed and breakfast that dates back to the 17th century. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. No...
NANTUCKET, MA
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Police praise community for response following Nantucket fire

NANTUCKET – Emergency officials on Nantucket are thanking the community for their outpouring of support following a massive fire at the historic Veranda House bed & breakfast on Saturday.Several buildings are total losses following the fire, which broke out around 7 a.m. An off-duty fire captain and several civilians ran into the hotel and began evacuating people as the flames began to spread.Fire departments from several Cape Cod towns took ferries to the island to help knock down the flames.Nantucket Police shared aerial video taken during the fire that shows the extent of the damage, calling the fire a "loss...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Com#The Boston Globe
Boston

Researchers at Boston hospitals may have found a biomarker for long COVID

The marker, found in blood samples, could help doctors identify people with long COVID who are most likely to benefit from new treatment. Over two years since COVID-19 first spread across the world, scientists are just scratching the surface of what is known about the lingering effects of the virus. Perhaps the most prominent aftereffect is long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 or PASC. Last month, data released by the federal government showed that nearly one in five people who once reported a positive COVID case are currently experiencing symptoms of long COVID.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Boston

Puppy abandoned near Boston cemetery finds new home

P.J. the 5-month-old pit bull puppy is now a Rhode Islander. A pit bull puppy that was sick and abandoned in a pet crate near Mount Hope Cemetery last month has found his new home in Rhode Island. The 5-month-old dog, named P.J., was discovered on Walk Hill Street on...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Suffolk D.A. hopeful Ricardo Arroyo slams ‘insufficient’ Boston police response to white supremacist march

The city councilor is calling for a hearing on what can be done to address how law enforcement lacked prior knowledge of the march and its response. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday slammed law enforcement’s apparent lack of prior knowledge of plans for a white supremacist march through the city last weekend, a display that ultimately involved an alleged assault on a Black activist.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Red Tide’ renders shellfish toxic in Mass. waters

Algae blooms can turn clams, oysters, and mussels deadly. Shellfish harvesting is temporarily off limits in large swathes of coastal Massachusetts waters, particularly off the North Shore. These restrictions are the result of harmful algae blooms that can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP), also known as Red Tide. The ban...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Where to find Boston’s best pasta, lobster rolls, brunch, cocktails, and more

Boston magazine's annual list gives a wide overview of the area's finest cuisine. Boston is known for a lot of things. Beantown is home to top notch hospitals, elite sports franchises and, more and more each year, some of the country’s best food. These dining experiences were highlighted this week in Boston magazine’s annual Best of Boston list, a roundup of the city’s finest places to dine, shop, or catch a show. This is the publication’s 49th annual guide.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Mashpee

Learn about the Wampanoag, hit the beach, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
MASHPEE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy