Pet of the week: Meet Limbo

Name: Limbo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Sex: Female

Age: 2

Color: Gray and White

Meet Limbo! This sweet 2-year-old gal loves to love and will happily curl up in your lap for a pat or two. Once she's satisfied with her pets, she's all about the feather wand and laser toys. As far as snacks go, she is only slightly obsessed with tuna treats, and she'll even do tricks for them. After a long day of cuddles, playtime and treats, Limbo would be content snuggling up in a cozy bed for a little cat nap. Does she sound like the girl for you? Don't keep her waiting in limbo any longer, come down and meet her today. You can meet Limbo and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org .

