One of Chapel Hill’s first pandemic-era businesses will soon be shutting down its projector. The Drive-In at Carraway Village, a drive-in movie theater off Eubanks Road, is set to hold its final film screening on Wednesday, July 27. The theater’s founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall shared an extended message to audience members on July 7 with the news. The Carraway Village luxury apartment complex is expanding and undergoing construction on part of the lot where the theater currently sits, which Emerman and Marshall said played heavily into their decision.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO