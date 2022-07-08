ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

‘Come Out of Hiding': Father of Boy Killed in ATV Crash Pleads With Hit-and-Run Driver

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grieving father of a 12-year-old boy killed in an ATV crash in the San Bernardino County desert pleaded with the hit-and-run driver to come forward Thursday as he shared his son's plans for the future. Twelve-year-old Jacob Martinez, nicknamed Jakey-Jake, and his 11-year-old friend Christina Bird were killed...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

Becka
3d ago

Prayers to all for the loss of these two young kids 💕 Someone knows for sure by now who is responsible for running these kids down ... Stand up & take responsibility for your wrong doing - it's just a matter of time before your caught ... turn yourself in . Bless the parents such a tragic loss ..... 💕

Reply
2
 

