KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have topped 300 again in West Virginia, state health officials reported Tuesday. The state’s hospitalization total reached 312 on Tuesday, up 27 from Friday and continuing a steady climb in recent days, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 49 people in intensive care (up four) and seven people on ventilators (down three).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO