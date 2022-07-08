ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: 4 Big Country counties among best places to retire in Texas

By Stacker
 4 days ago
FILE — The flag of the State of Texas flies atop a flag pole.

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Texas.

#25. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Hamilton (B-)

#24. Morris County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Daingerfield (B-), Lone Star (B-), Omaha (B-)

#23. Burnet County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Meadowlakes (B+), Burnet (B+), Marble Falls (B)

#22. Montague County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Nocona (B-), Bowie (C), Montague (B)

#21. Jasper County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (A), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Jasper (B-), Buna (B-), Evadale (B-)

#20. Gillespie County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (C+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Fredericksburg (B), Stonewall (B+), Harper (B-)

#19. Rains County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Emory (B), Point (B-), East Tawakoni (C+)

#18. Trinity County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Trinity (C)

#17. Henderson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Athens (B), Seven Points (B), Gun Barrel City (B)

#16. Fayette County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: La Grange (B+), Schulenburg (B), Flatonia (B)

#15. Brown County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (A-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Early (A-), Brownwood (B), Bangs (B+)

#14. Comanche County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Comanche (B), De Leon (B+), Gustine (C+)

#13. Eastland County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (A-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Cisco (B+), Eastland (B+), Carbon (B)

#12. Tyler County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Woodville (B-), Colmesneil (B-), Warren (B-)

#11. Leon County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Normangee (A-), Buffalo (B+), Marquez (B+)

#10. Haskell County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A+), weather (A-), outdoor activities (D+)

– Top places to live: Haskell (B), Stamford (B), Weinert (B-)

#9. Kerr County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B+), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Kerrville (B+)

#8. Bandera County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Lakehills (B+)

#7. San Augustine County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: San Augustine (B)

#6. Aransas County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B-), weather (A-), outdoor activities (B-)

– Top places to live: Rockport (B+), Fulton (B), Lamar (D+)

#5. Hood County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (B), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: DeCordova (B+), Pecan Plantation (B), Granbury (B-)

#4. Llano County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B), weather (A-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Horseshoe Bay (B), Llano (B), Kingsland (C+)

#3. Sabine County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A+), cost of living (A-), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Milam (C+), Hemphill (C+), Pineland (C+)

#2. Wood County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A+), cost of living (B+), weather (B+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Mineola (B+), Quitman (B), Winnsboro (B)

#1. Brewster County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A+), cost of living (B), weather (A), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Alpine (A), Marathon (A), Study Butte (unavailable)

